Tuesday, January 31

Looking for a profound gift to a child, are you willing to change a child’s story? Lookout Mountain CASA serves Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties with volunteer advocates for youth in foster care. One of the best gifts a child can receive is their voice, be a voice for a child from a hard place. CASA needs volunteers. Contact Lookout Mountain CASA at 423-402-0843, 706-639-6472 or lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com. Qualifications for CASA volunteer advocate: 21 years +; clean background check; completed CASA application with 4 references; completion of 30+ hours of training. The next CASA onboarding training will be in January 2023.

