Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Northwest Georgia Council of the Blind will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Bank of LaFayette Community Room.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Walker County Extension presents cool-season turf management tips on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Chickamauga Library. Fescue turfgrass makes a beautiful lawn but often looks its worst in summer. Mowing too short, fertilizing too often can give it the summer slump. Planting time for fescue is coming up. If your fescue lawn is in a slump and looking a little sad, attend this class to learn about cultural practices for existing lawns and establishment of new lawns, along with solutions to current disease, weed and insect problems.
Saturday, Aug. 14
A barbecue fundraiser to benefit Walker County African American museums and parks will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at Lowell Green Recreational Center, 301 Webb Wheeler Road, LaFayette. The event will feature Wardlaw Lucky Eye Q barbecue, homemade desserts, military art and African American art.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will host a special one-hour ranger-led program exploring the unique horticulture practice of the Three Sisters and the food it provided. This program will take place at the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, 200 Moccasin Bend Road, Chattanooga. Special program signs will direct visitors to the program site. In Part II of the discussion on the Three Sisters form of agriculture, the various ways each produce would have been harvested, stored and cooked will be discussed. Corn, beans and squash were a staple of many American Indian tribes. For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.
Sunday, Aug. 15
LaFayette Presbyterian Church invites the community to its 185th Anniversary Sunday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. The church is at 107 N. Main St., LaFayette. Guest musicians are Dale and Teri Lamb, and there will be a catered barbecue lunch in Presbyterian Memorial Park following the service.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
The Walker County Republican Party invites the public to its August general meeting at the Advancing Education Center, 925 Osburn Road, Chickamauga. The meeting is free, Tuesday, Aug. 17, with the meet and greet with social time and fellowship at 6 p.m.; 6:30 p.m. is meeting start time. Scheduled speakers are Jody Hice (Republican candidate for Georgia secretary of state) and Bruce Thompson (Republican candidate for Georgia labor commissioner). For questions, call 706-375-8685.
Thursday, Aug. 19
The regular monthly meeting of Walker Democrats will be held outside on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the pocket park in LaFayette at 105 N. Main St., across the street from the Bank of LaFayette teller and Community Room. Bring a folding chair. The topic will be winning the next election—candidates and strategies. For more information, call 706-764-2801.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Center Post Community Center, 8125 Highway 337, LaFayette, will hold its monthly free music night on Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 7 p.m. Musical guests on stage will be Dr. Ted Scoggins and Dennis Brown. Everyone is invited to attend.
Sunday, Aug. 22
The Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Church, 600 Mohawk St., Rossville, will host its 78th anniversary and homecoming Sunday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m. Evangelist Jerry Atkins will preach with special music by Barry Rowland & Deliverance. Fellowship meal to follow. Pastor George Pinion and the members extend a cordial invitation to the public to attend.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Applications are being accepted for food and craft vendors for Show and Sell at Rock Spring United Methodist Church on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact the church at 706-810-8199 for an application or more information.
Saturday, Aug. 28
American Legion LaFayette Post 339’s second annual Veterans Legacy Golf Tournament is Saturday, Aug. 28. Registration is at 8 a.m. and tee-off is at 9 a.m. The deadline to register is Aug. 15. The event is at the LaFayette Municipal Golf Course. Price: $75 per player and $300 for a four-person team. The money raised goes to helping local veterans and the community. For information, contact Alan Kubik at 423-903-8038 or by email to polprinz@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The community is invited to attend the fourth annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Heritage High School at 3960 Poplar Springs Road in Ringgold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first Butterfly Festival took place Sept. 2, 2017, as a way to raise money for two scholarship funds dedicated to the memory of 18-year-old Katie Beth Carter of Ringgold. Katie was killed in an automobile accident on her way from home, back to college at Jacksonville State University (JSU) in Alabama, on Labor Day in 2016. At this year’s Butterfly Festival there will be live music, local vendors, fun and games for the whole family, as well as a special butterfly release at the end of the event. The cost is $10 per person, with a $50 maximum per family. Children under age 3 are free. All proceeds will benefit the Katie Beth Carter Scholarship Fund and the ongoing work of Live & Love Ministries locally and globally. Over the last four years, Live & Love has provided meals for local families in need, provided Christmas presents for local families in need, supported multiple missionaries, helped provide water to the school campus named after Katie Beth in Nicaragua, provided scholarships to students at Jacksonville State University and Heritage High School, and hosted the community Butterfly Festival event. For more information on Live & Love Ministries, visit www.liveandloveministries.com.
Monday, Sept. 6
Walker County’s 2021 Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show, which will benefit the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love, will be Monday, Sept. 6, at the Walker County Civic Center at 10052 U.S. 27, Rock Spring. The event will include food vendors. Show categories include Top 5 Street Rods, Top 5 Street Machines, Top 3 Original 50’s, Top 3 Original 60’s, Top 3 Original 70’s, Top 3 Original 80’s, Top Original 90’s and up, Top Original 49 and back, Top Modified Truck, Top 4x4 Truck, Top Foreign and Rattiest Rod; special awards include Best of Show, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Mopar, Best Club Participation and Top 2 Motorcycle. Show registration will be from 8-11:30 a.m. Vehicle registration costs $25. Vendor spots will also be available for $25, with vendors asked to donate 30-50% of their proceeds. For more information visit the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love’s Facebook page, call 706-638-1909 extension 1276, or email stockingfulloflove@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Walker County African American History and Heritage Museum and Memorial Task Force will host a gospel concert fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 11, at Lowell Green Park, 301 Webb Wheeler Road, LaFayette.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion are planning the Blue and Gray Barbecue Contest and Craft Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. All instructions and applications are at www.FriendsoftheGordonLeemansion.org or email at Friendsglm@comcast.net. Call 423-488-0861 with questions.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The fourth annual Smith & Wesley and Friends New Country 107.9 Benefit Concert presented by the Smith Charitable Endowment is Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater at Benton Place, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. The concert, also featuring Little Texas and Robby Hopkins, benefits several Catoosa County charities that improve literacy, uplift community youth programs, encourage youth athletics while also enhancing the arts. Tickets range from $40t to $125 with special early-bird discounts as low as $25. For more information visit SmithandWesley.com and click on Smith & Wesley and Friends tab. Like the Smith Charitable Endowment on Facebook.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
The Cherokee Area Council is hosting its annual Friends of Scouting luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Col. Mark Tillman, the pilot for Air Force One, will be guest speaker to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event is by invitation; however anyone can request an invitation by emailing Becky.Mulkey@scouting.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
The Fifth Annual Veterans Appreciation Event will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the event occurring from 6-8 p.m. The nonpartisan event to honor Walker County's veterans will include food, fun, music, door prizes and thanks for all veterans, their families and friends. There will be guest speakers and special guests, Rolling Thunder. Organizers encourage everyone to invite veterans from their neighborhood, church, work and other organizations. Uniforms not required, and there is no age limit. Veterans and active duty military personnel feast free. Admission for non-veterans, which includes meal, is $15. Sponsor a veteran for $15 or a table for eight for $120. Call 423-421-1081 to register, sponsor, donate a door prize or for more information.
GENERAL
♦ TOURS The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for self-guided tours each Saturday until Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tours are $5 for adults and $1 for 12 and under with all proceeds going to the Friends 501(c)3 for mansion enhancements. For more information, email Friendsglm@comcast.net or call 423-488-0861.
♦ FARMERS MARKET Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is open every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ringgold Market Pavilion. The market has vendors, food trucks, crafts for kids and more, with live music the last Saturday of each month. The market was started and is managed by local farm owner Samantha Martin, who lives in Ringgold with her husband and children and is an advocate for shopping local and supporting Ringgold’s small businesses, which was one of the reasons she wanted to start the farmer’s market. “The mission of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market," Martin said, “is to promote the exchange of fresh, high-quality local food and agricultural products between agricultural producers in Catoosa County (and its surrounding region), its residents, and visitors for the purpose of supporting local growers, providing quality products to consumers, and supporting sustainable agriculture and downtown revitalization.” “Whether you are looking for a locally grown vegetable, beef or poultry products, the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market will offer a unique connection between local families to area farmers,” said Randall Franks, Ringgold Downtown Development Authority chairman. “Through the special programs for children, monthly entertainment, and special participants each and every Saturday, taking a trip to town on those mornings will become a must for every Catoosan. The DDA and Main Street are proud to partner in this effort which will increase our downtown visitors to benefit all our merchants and eateries.”
♦ CHURCH Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
♦ COOKBOOK North Georgia Animal Alliance has put together a cookbook, “Recipes to the Rescue,” to sell as a fundraiser for the animal rescue group. In addition to 200 recipes, including four for dog and cat treats and a few for homemade cleaning agents, NGAA’s cookbook, which sells for $12, features 20 pages of cooking tips and hints and information about the organization and its work. To learn more about “Recipes to the Rescue” and North Georgia Animal Alliance, visit https://www.northgeorgiaanimalalliance.org/home.html. You can also email ngaa.animals@gmail.com or call 796-937-2287. NGAA is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGeorgiaAnimalAlliance.
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. Full reopening will be announced at a later date.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.