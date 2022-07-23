Friday, July 29
Back Alley Productions is bringing the celebrated drama “No Exit” to life at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette. Performances are July 29 to Aug. 7, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street in LaFayette, G. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com.for tickets and more information. “No Exit,” written by existentialist writer Jean-Paul Sartre, tells the story about a trio of characters who find themselves trapped in another dimension. They must not only contend with their bizarre circumstances but come to terms with each other. They have no way out, and no escape from the past, present and future that surrounds them. Will their time together help them find peace with each other or will it just make things worse? This play brings the audience on a journey of human nature, morality and the concepts of individual freedom.
Saturday, July 30
There will be an elementary school reunion at the old Fort Oglethorpe Elementary School on Saturday, July 30, from 4-7 p.m. Everyone who attended the Elementary School is invited. Please bring memorabilia, memories and a smile. Donations and any finger foods are welcome to cover expenses for the event. An area will be set up for memorabilia, foods and drinks in the cafeteria. Please label your name on all items. For more information, contact Lynn Fant at Fantburke@gmail.com.
Continuing a musical tradition that started in the early days of the last century, the next session of the Murray County Singing Convention will be at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, July 30. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and will feature a few old favorites from church hymnal days as well as songs from the newest convention songbooks. Congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. For more information see the church website or call Tim Howard at 706-695-2740.
Sunday, July 31
Join Mount Tabor United Methodist Church for its Food Truck Party Vacation Bible School July 31-Aug. 3, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dinner each night, crafts, Bible study, games. The church is at 2341 Everett Springs Road in Armuchee Ga. Facebook: Mount Tabor UMC - Armuchee.
Monday, Aug. 1
The Catoosa County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 1, at Farm to Fork, 120 General Lee Drive in Ringgold. Meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker Nick Ware will be sharing his presentation, “Saving the Republic through local government.”
There will be a work session for the Walker County Historic Preservation Commission on Monday, Aug. 1, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Lafayette Public Library, 305 South Duke Street, LaFayette, Ga. The public is invited to attend.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold and the Ringgold Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a Summer Movie Night at the Ringgold Depot on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. The event features “Frozen” and aids Catoosa County residents to improve their sight and assist with other Lions projects. The event is free but donations will be received. Concessions will be available for purchase. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Lions will also collect used glasses for recycling. Event partners are Blackwell Automotive, Hamilton Glass Co. of Dalton, and NGEMC Members Operation Round Up. Partners are still needed. For more information, e-mail BoyntonLions@gmail.com, visit Boynton Lions Club on Facebook, or call Ringgold Main Street Manager Jamie Klementisz at 706-935-3061.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Hamilton Health Care System will host a back-to-school celebration at Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus, 45 College Park Drive in Ringgold, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 1-4 p.m. Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade may pick up school supplies while supplies last. Each child must be present to receive the supplies. Free ice cream will also be provided to children who attend the event. For more information, call 706-272-6114.
Sunday, Aug. 28
The Walker County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m. in a joint meeting with the Noble Neighborhood Association. Kenny White will share stories from “When Noble was a Village: The general stores, the churches, the barbershop, the filling stations, the restaurants, the farms and dairies and cemeteries.” The meeting will be at Center Point Church Fellowship Hall. For more information: 706-764-2801 visit the group’s Facebook page. The public is invited to attend. Membership is $12/year.
GENERAL
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for tours each Saturday until Labor Day. The Mansion will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is held each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Pavilion at 96 Depot Street. Rabbit Valley started last year and had a very successful first season. Market Manager Samantha Leslie said,” We are running a 22-week market this year and will also host six special evening events, plus a two-day music festival. Ringgold is a wonderful community and the response to our market and events has been incredible.” The market will run each Saturday through October.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 423-903-9779 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa County is offered at CHI Memorial Hospital (former Women’s Center), 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at The Colonnade.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.