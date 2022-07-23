Friday, July 29

Back Alley Productions is bringing the celebrated drama “No Exit” to life at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette. Performances are July 29 to Aug. 7, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street in LaFayette, G. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com.for tickets and more information. “No Exit,” written by existentialist writer Jean-Paul Sartre, tells the story about a trio of characters who find themselves trapped in another dimension. They must not only contend with their bizarre circumstances but come to terms with each other. They have no way out, and no escape from the past, present and future that surrounds them. Will their time together help them find peace with each other or will it just make things worse? This play brings the audience on a journey of human nature, morality and the concepts of individual freedom.

