Tuesday, Feb. 7

Walker County is seeking community input on cleanup plans for brownfield sites in the county. The county will host a town hall meeting to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about what makes a site a brownfield and how to apply to have a site assessed. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Walker County Civic Center at 10052 U.S. Highway 27 in Rock Spring, said Joe Legge, public relations director for the county. Information will be shared at the town hall about funding available to conduct a non-intrusive assessment of environmental conditions at a potential brownfield site, and, if needed, develop a plan for cleanup, Legge said. Funding for the program comes from a $500,000 grant awarded to Walker County and the cities of Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rossville by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Up to 30 sites will be considered for brownfield assessment during the initial phase of this program. If the site is determined to be a brownfield, a plan for cleanup will be developed to include an evaluation of cleanup alternatives, calculated cleanup costs, and site-appropriate remediation and reuse to reduce health and environmental risks.

