Wednesday, Jan. 18

The Chickamauga Public Library board of trustees will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library Jewell Meeting Room. General public: To receive an invitation to attend this meeting via Google Meet, please send an email to leubanks@chrl.org.

