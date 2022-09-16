Saturday, Sept. 24

Hamilton Health Care System in Dalton will hold a free, three-part men’s health and urology event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Held at Bradley Wellness Center, the event will include prostate-specific antigen (PSA), glucose and cholesterol screenings at 9 a.m.; educational seminar and question-and answer-session by Drs. Charles Idom and Joseph Veys at 10 a.m.; and physical prostate exams beginning at 11 a.m. The first 100 men who register and attend will receive a free Hamilton golf umbrella. All participants may enter to win a Fitbit Versa 3 health and fitness smartwatch. Register by visiting HamiltonHealth.com/mensevent. If you have questions, call 706-272-6114. If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, indicate when registering.

