Saturday, Sept. 17

The annual Walker County Ag Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center at 10052 US Highway 27 in Rock Spring. Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in the blue ribbon contests. Many categories are available for both Walker County adults and youth, including the traditional baking, canning, quilting and fruits and vegetables. New this year to usher in the fall season is a scarecrow contest. Interested competitors can find complete contest rules and categories in the Ag Festival rule books available at the Walker County Extension Office at 102 East Napier St. in LaFayette or online at www.walkercountyagfestival.com.

