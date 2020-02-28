Thursday, March 5
The Catoosa County Democratic Party will be qualifying candidates
to run for county offices on Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6. The hours on March 5 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. The location is Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville St., Ringgold. For more information, contact Cathy Amis Griffith, Catoosa County Democratic Party chair, at cagdemocrat@gmail.com
.
Saturday, March 7
On Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special two-hour car caravan tour of Chickamauga Battlefield
taking advantage of the lack of foliage to view the landscape. This tour begins at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. On the afternoon of September 19, 1863, Confederate soldiers of Irish-born Gen. Patrick Cleburne’s hard-hitting division marched onto the battlefield. However, the battle confined them, and though their fighting was difficult, it was without spectacular results. Join the park as it uses the visible terrain to better understand the story about Gen. Cleburne and his famed division during the battle along the banks of Chickamauga Creek. For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch
.
Tuesday, March 10
CHI Memorial’s mobile health coach will provide mammography screenings at Primary Healthcare of Rossville on Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at Rossville Middle School on Thursday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Primary Healthcare of Rossville is located at 205 Jenkins Road. Rossville Middle School is located at 316 Bull Dog Drive. All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance. For those with insurance, you must bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance. The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings. If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic workup is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. Women need to know their doctor’s first and last name. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.
Northwest Georgia Council of the Blind will meet Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library with special speaker Regina Dorsey from the Walker County Fire and Rescue.
Thursday, March 12
Join Walker County Extension as it hosts a home vegetable gardening workshop
on Thursday, March 12, from 2-6 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center in Rock Spring. Topics covered at the workshop will include soil testing, varieties, transplants from seed, and equipment. There is no cost to attend. To register, call Walker Extension at 706-638-2548 or email walker.extension@uga.edu
.
Friday, March 13
The dystopian drama “1984,” based on the George Orwell book of the same name, will take the stage in March at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette. Performances are weekends from Friday, March 13, to Sunday, March 22, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. Seating at the Mars Theatre is first come, first served. The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Street. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com
or call 706-621-2870 for more information.
Saturday, March 14
Lyerly United Methodist Church is cooking up Brunswick stew. The church will be selling the stew Saturday, March 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at our church at 105 Oak Hill Road in Lyerly. The church will also be taking pre-sale orders, so call if you want to reserve your quarts. You can pick up and pay for your reserved quarts in the church’s fellowship hall on March 14. For more information or to reserve stew for your family, contact Wesley Thomas at 706-676-2867.
Get out your tiara and your ball gown and get ready to meet Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle and more at the Princess Party at the LaFayette-Walker County Library
on Saturday, March 14, from 3-5 p.m. Bring your cell phone and get pictures with all the princesses, sample some delicious treats, make princess crowns and dance the afternoon away at the party. Tickets are $5 per family. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library. For more information, contact the library at 706-638-2992; or contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email her at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com
.
Saturday, March 21
North Georgia Doll Collectors Show
will be Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Colonnade Catoosa Civic Center, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. Admission: adults $5, under 12 free. Directions: I-75 Exit 350, west on Battlefield Parkway (1.7 miles), turn right on Old Mill Road, proceed 1/4 mile. Dollie Dollars drawing every hour. For information call Jane Heavener at 706-965-6031 or mjheavener@catt.com
.
Sunday, March 22
Ridgeland High School is celebrating its 30th year of excellence in education and inviting all current and prior faculty and staff members to celebrate
on Sunday, March 22, from 2-5 p.m. in the RHS cafe. There will be a short ceremony at 3:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity to reconnect with former colleagues, review old yearbooks and reminisce about the "good old days". Please complete an RSVP form on the Ridgeland High School Facebook page or send an email to sandrabush@walkerschools.org
.
Monday, March 23
Back Alley Productions in will hold auditions for
its upcoming Shakespearean drama “Macbeth”
on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mars Theatre at 117 N. Chattanooga St. in LaFayette
. Visit https://www.BAPshows.com/auditions
for more information. Performances are set for June 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21. All performances will be held at the Mars Theatre. The production is directed by Christopher Smith.
Sunday, March 29
Kensington Church of God at 85 Halls Mill Road in Chickamauga will present The Fire of God Shining Light Ministries Prophetic Gathering with Irby and Myrl Camp from Sunday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 1, Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pastor Dennis Chambers invites everyone. For more information call 423-315-1544.
On Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m., Second Baptist Church of LaFayette will host "Christ in the Passover: A Presentation."
This powerful presentation, shared by Emmanuel Mebasser from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with his disciples. Join us for an explanation of the beautiful symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. We will weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus' life, death and resurrection. The words "do this in remembrance of me" will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as we learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before he died and give us a closer look at the very Jewish life he led. Jewish or not, religious or not, all are welcome for this unforgettable, thought-provoking experience. Have questions? Call Second Baptist Church of LaFayette at (706) 638-2732 or visit http://www.secondbaptistlafayette.com
for more information.
Saturday, April 18
The city of Ringgold is joining forces with the city of Fort Oglethorpe and Catoosa County for the Earth Day “Clean Catoosa” event
slated to take place Saturday, April 18. The second annual “Clean Catoosa” event will include work projects across Catoosa County from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 18, followed by a lunch for the volunteers at noon. The Earth Day celebration for the general public will then be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater on the Benton Place Campus. Anyone seeking more information about getting involved with the event can contact LIFT Executive Director Tina Pinkston at 423-314-2438 or via email at Tina@lift-ringgold.org
.
Saturday, April 25
Forage Field Day will be held Saturday, April 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Dry Creek Farm’s barn at 2593 Bandy Road in Ringgold. The cost is $10 per person by April 20 and $15 at the door. Lunch is included. Join for a day of learning a variety of trending forage topics. Highlights will include instructions on sprayer calibration, soil test demonstrations, infiltration demonstration, equipment demonstration, along with discussion topics presented by experts in the field. Continuing Education Unit credits will be available for qualified pesticide applicators. The annual field day is sponsored with collaborative efforts from UGA extension, NRCS-USDA, Limestone Valley RC&D, Catoosa County Conservation District, Young Farmers, Pennington, AgPro, South Eastern Cooperative, and others. For more details, contact Julia Willingham, Catoosa County UGA extension agent, at 706-935-4211 or Sofia Rudakevych, district program assistant, Catoosa County Conservation District, at 706-638-2207, ext 101.
Monday, May 25
Let Freedom Ring farm dinner bell giveaways will continue this Memorial Day on May 25. A $5 contribution to Golden Sound Music, a 501C-3 nonprofit charity, qualifies one entry in this selective drawing. Register at the Bank of LaFayette’s main branch. See Sheila Riddle, 706-638-2520.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Lyerly United Methodist is looking for all types of vendors for its 12th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Craft Festival
on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine at Dowdy Park on the corner of Highways 27 and 114 in Summerville, Ga. This year the antique steam engine train will be rolling into the Summerville train station at 12:45 p.m., bringing lots of smiling faces from Chattanooga and around the US. Booth rental is $20 for a 15'x15' area. You will need to provide your own tent, tables, and chairs. There is 100 electrical outlets throughout the park. No generators allowed. There is water available in some areas. This year there will be room for 69 vendors, with vendors being put around the walking trail of the park, not in the middle of the grassy areas. Joseph Crowe will be playing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a cakewalk, karaoke, door prizes, and playground equipment for the kids to play on. Email Marie Hanna at LUMC.CarShow@yahoo.com
for more information, a vendor application, or leave a message at 706-857-6008.