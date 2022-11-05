Saturday, Nov. 12

Camp New Dawn will host its 15th annual Turkey Shoot on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include a silent auction, kid's zone, bake sale, live music and shooting rounds for all ages, men and women. Enjoy a special lunch prepared by Wardlaw's Lucky Eye Q. All proceeds benefit the camp scholarship program. This will also be the 25th anniversary celebration of in camp ministry. For more information, contact Alan at 706-539-2235.

