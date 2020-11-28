Thursday, Dec. 3
Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) fall commencement ceremony will be held in Dalton at the Whitfield Murray Campus as a drive-thru ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. Fall semester GNTC graduates from all six campuses, including campuses in Walker and Catoosa counties, are invited to attend the ceremony. GNTC graduates will receive email instructions on how to participate in the ceremony. Students should follow the instructions in the email to ensure a smooth graduation process. For any questions about GNTC’s fall commencement ceremony, contact GNTC at graduation@gntc.edu.
Friday, Dec. 4
Come on out to the Ringgold Downhome Christmas Parade for a fun night full of cheer on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Then step over to the Ringgold Market Pavilion to see the Christmas lights and have some hot cocoa. The parade starts at the Nashville Street/Alabama Highway intersection and travels through downtown to Depot Street. Those who turn out for the parade are asked to social distance and wear masks.
The LaFayette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is sponsoring a holiday window decorating competition. The winner will receive $100 in prize money. The winner will be announced Dec. 4 at the city's annual Christmas Parade, which will be from 6-8 p.m.; the parade theme is "Peace on Earth." Business owners whose businesses are in the DDA district and would like to participate are asked to email ddalafayettega@gmail.com and include the business name, address of decorated storefront, and contact name and number.
LaFayette’s annual Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. in downtown LaFayette. The theme of the 2020 parade is Peace on Earth, and float registration is now open. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best decorated floats selected as first place and second place. Floats will be in four categories: individual, church, civic/schools and business/government groups. Each organization must have their name displayed on both sides of the float to compete for best decorated float. The parade route will begin at the former Ace Hardware at 512 S. Main St., travel north on Main Street through the Square and turn left onto Margaret Street to the parking lot of the old LaFayette High School where the parade will disband. Lineup for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. The deadline to register a float for the parade is Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Saturday, Dec. 5
First Baptist Church in Fort Oglethorpe is providing a free Christmas dinner on Saturday, Dec. 5, available for drive-by pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No reservations are needed. The pick-up locations will be at the church's upper two Welcome Center areas, off 2645 Lafayette Road. For more information, go to fbcfo.org or call 706-866-0232.
Get your bells and antlers ready for this year’s Reindeer Run. The LaFayette Woman’s Club is sponsoring the race to make Christmas wishes come true for underprivileged kids in the area. This is the ninth year for the 5K run/walk and one-mile fun run. The race kicks off at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s event will follow CDC guidelines and include virtual runners. Some of the money raised goes to fund the LaFayette Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program. Local police and firefighters take 30-40 kids shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families. Early bird registration is going on now through Nov. 19. Individual registration is $25 and teams of five cost $100. The cost after Nov. 19 is $30 for the individual registration and $125 for teams. There will be awards for first, second and third place in race categories. Registration is at www.mycityoflafayettega.org/reindeerun or https://lafayettereindeerun.itsyourrace.com/register. Find the Reindeer Run on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LaFayettegareindeerrun. For more information, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.
GENERAL
♦ CLUB The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
♦ CHURCH LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue services at 2 p.m. on Sundays online. The services may be viewed on Facebook Live or on Zoom. There are no activities in the building due to health concerns. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church Facebook page to be viewed later: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Everyone is invited. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent from the website: https://www.facebook.com/Lafayette-Presbyterian-Church-116541731703616/. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Graysville voting precinct. For more information contact C. Griffith by email at cagdemocrat@gmail.com.
♦ MEETINGS Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
♦ MEETINGS Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity and the highest ethical standards in government, politics and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
♦ LOSE WEIGHT TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
♦ MEETINGS Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
♦ MEETINGS Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
♦ CHURCH Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
♦ MEETINGS The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
♦ CHURCH Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
♦ MEETINGS The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
♦ CHURCH True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Avenue, Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
♦ CLUB Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
♦ COMMUNITY Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.
♦ CHURCH The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
♦ COMMUNITY The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
♦ MEETINGS The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
♦ COMMUNITY The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. -4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
♦ MEETINGS Narcotics and Alcoholic’s Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 North Main Street. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
♦ COMMUNITY Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
♦ MEETINGS ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
♦ MEETINGS The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on W. Cove Road. Everyone is invited.