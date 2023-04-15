Saturday, April 22

Walker County residents will have a chance to participate in a community clean-up effort on Saturday, April 22, as the county’s Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day returns after a multi-year hiatus. On that day the county will be able to dispose of tires free of charge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walker County Landfill, 5120 N Marble Top Road, Chickamauga. Car and light truck tires with wheel sizes 20 inches or smaller will be accepted during Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day, as well as ATV (all-terrain vehicle) tires. Tires must be dismounted from wheels. In addition, they must be dry and free of mud and debris. Tires with rims and large truck, tractor or heavy equipment tires are not eligible for amnesty. Landfill staff reserve the right to refuse any tires. Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day is only for residents, not for commercial businesses. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or current utility bill, will be required to dispose of tires free of charge during the amnesty event. Those participating will also be required to unload their own tires and adhere to a limit of 12 tires per vehicle. Residents unable to transport tires to the landfill should contact one of Walker County’s approved amnesty partners. The Chattanooga Valley Lions Club will be helping disabled, elderly and out of town service members who live in the north end of the county. Specific contact information can be found at walkercountyga.gov/tires.

