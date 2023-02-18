Saturday, Feb. 25

The community is invited to the Napier Chapel AMEZ Church and Cemetery interpretative sign dedication to be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Napier Chapel AMEZ Cemetery on Napier Chapel Road in the Center Post community in Walker County, Ga. This sign is made possible with the cooperation of the Georgia Civil War Commission, the Napier Chapel AMEZ Cemetery Preservation Group, Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc., and the Walker County Preservation Authority. Inclement weather may lead to the rescheduling of the dedication.

