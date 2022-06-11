Thursday, June 16
Camp Rock is a free summer day camp hosted by Rock Spring United Methodist Church for kids in grades K-5. Session 1 will be on June 16 and Session 2 will be July 14. Each session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include games, activities, and Bible lessons. Registration information can be found at www.rockspring.church or by calling 706-639-7887. The church is located at the corner of Highway 95 and Peavine Road in Rock Spring.
Saturday, June 18
The annual Love Family Reunion will be held Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Clarkesville, Ga. The reunion is open to all Love families in northeast and northwest Georgia. Most all Loves residing in these areas of Georgia are descended from the same Love family, many of whom were born in Buncombe County, N.C., in the early 19th century and whose families migrated to Georgia over the ensuing years. These families are primarily descended from William T. Love (1797-1870), Habersham County, Ga.; Macon County, N.C., and John Love (1788-1880), Walker County, Ga. For information, contact Thomas McClure at 828-506-0077.
Monday, June 20
Please join Center Grove Baptist Church for Vacation Bible School (VBS) June 20-24 from 6:30 p.m to 9 p.m. for children 2 years old through 12th grade.
The monthly meeting of the Walker County Historic Preservation Commission scheduled for Monday, June 20, has been canceled due to medical issues and commissioners being out of town.
Tuesday, June 21
The Cherokee Regional Library board of trustees will have a called meeting to approve the 2023 budget. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 21, at 4 p.m. at the Dade County Public Library.
Thursday, June 23
The Walker County Extension Office is hosting egg candling classes on Thursday, June 23, at the Walker County Ag. Center in Rock Spring. The Georgia Department of Agriculture will teach the class, which is required to obtain an egg candling certificate. Anyone with a backyard flock who plans to sell eggs to individuals or at a farmer’s market is required to have this certificate. There is no cost for the class and you may choose your class time: 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. To register, e-mail the Georgia Department of Agriculture at Tina.Maples@agr.georgia.gov or call 470-501-0605. Participants need to provide name, class time preference, mailing and email addresses during registration to receive important class information.
Friday, June 24
Elizabeth Terrace Baptist Church at 600 Mohawk Street in Rossville will hold a June Jubilee on June 24-26, with Evangelist Buster Kinsey preaching Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Evangelist Scott Matthews will be preaching Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Matthews and his family will also be singing at both of these services. Pastor George Pinion and the members extend a cordial invitation to the public to attend.
Saturday, June 25
Blood Assurance, which has a donation center in Fort Oglethorpe, will recognize its 50-year anniversary with a community celebration on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Blood Assurance’s headquarters at 705 E. 4th Street in Chattanooga. The milestone will be commemorated with a large-scale blood drive, food trucks, live music and games. A new bloodmobile honoring first responders will also be unveiled. For more information, visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/anniversary.
Walker County African-American Museum and Cultural Center will host its premiere exhibit, Buildings We Built, on Saturday, June 25, from 3-6 p.m. at the Center, 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette or the Marsh House. This exhibit highlights the artistic interpretations of various Walker County’s historic buildings by the following local artists: Vince Stalling, Ashleigh McLin, Billy Smith, Paisley Larmon, Maurice Chaney and Jaseric Chaney. Admission is $5 per adult and $1 per student. This exhibit is supported by generous donations from the Georgia Council for the Arts and The Lyndhurst Foundation.
Tuesday, June 28
Rising fourth-graders to rising sixth-graders are invited to participate in Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park’s annual summer day camp. The park will conduct one camp at Chickamauga Battlefield, held June 28 to July 1 (Tuesday through Friday). The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., daily. Participants will begin and end each day at the Dyer House at 263 Dyer Road in Chickamauga. There will be a second camp held at Lookout Mountain Battlefield from July 13-15 (Wednesday through Friday). This camp will also begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., daily. Participants will begin and end each day at the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 110 Point Park Road in Lookout Mountain, Tenn. Lunch is not included at either camp, so participants should plan for lunch after being released. As a reminder, the majority of the camp is held outdoors, so please plan accordingly. Campers will have opportunities to participate in many activities that soldiers engaged in during the Civil War and learn about the struggles they endured. They will also take part in other activities focused on the park’s varied history. Campers will learn the importance of battlefield preservation by participating in preservation efforts within the park. The registration deadline for camp is June 17. Please contact the park by emailing chch_education@nps.gov or by calling 706-866-9241, ext. 117 to request registration information.
Thursday, June 30
Walker Democrats will meet for the annual county party caucus on Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the LaFayette Library, 305 South Duke Street. The purpose of the meeting is to elect district representatives to the county committee. All Walker Democrats are invited to attend. More information: 706-764-2801 or by Messenger at https://www.facebook.com/walkercogadems.
Saturday, July 2
Vendors are wanted for the Make's Market to be held inside The Colonnade in Ringgold in conjunction with the annual Catoosa County Fireworks Fest on Saturday, July 2. The craft portion of the day will be held from 1-6 p.m., with loading beginning at 10 a.m. Rental space will be $25 per space; more than one space may be requested. Looking for all types of crafters: woodcrafters, jewelry-makers, bakers and canners, knitters and wreath-makers. If you can make it or bake it, you are wanted. For an application, call 706-935-9000 or stop by the office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 11
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, July 11-15, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the fall semester. During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the fall semester is July 25. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 15. GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at 866-983-4682. For more information on applying for the fall semester, visit GNTC's main webpage at www.gntc.edu and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at 866-983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.
Tuesday, July 12
Thinking about raising sheep or goats? Walker County Extension will host a Master Small Ruminant, sheep and goats, program in August. The program will benefit those currently involved in or considering getting started in sheep or goat production. Program topics include: Getting Started, Forage and Fencing Systems, Health, Nutrition, Reproduction, Parasite Management and more. The program will meet at the Walker County Agricultural Center in Rock Spring from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in August beginning on August 2. Registration is set at $80 and includes program resources, FAMACHA certification and refreshments. Contact Walker County Extension at 706-638-2548 for registration, questions or more details. Registration deadline is July 12.
GENERAL
The NWGA Baptist Food Pantry is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon at Second Baptist Church, 500 West Main Street, LaFayette.
The Friends of the Gordon-Lee Mansion will open the mansion for tours each Saturday until Labor Day. The Mansion will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the Friends 501c3 group to improve and enhance the mansion. For more information, visit www.friendsofthegordonleemansion.org or call 423-488-0861.
Rabbit Valley Farmers Market in Ringgold is held each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market Pavilion at 96 Depot Street. Rabbit Valley started last year and had a very successful first season. Market Manager Samantha Leslie said,” We are running a 22-week market this year and will also host six special evening events, plus a two-day music festival. Ringgold is a wonderful community and the response to our market and events has been incredible.” The market will run each Saturday through October.
The local board of EFSP (Emergency Food Shelter Program) of Walker County consists of nonprofit agencies within Walker County that work toward assisting Individuals and Families With Children with Food, Shelter, Household Assistance, Counseling, and much more. EFSP of Walker County is part of the national board of EFSP in Virginia. Any agency within Walker County desiring to be a part of the local board to receive federal funds please contact Tanya Nave at 423-903-9779 or Denise Jackson at 404-234-7211.
Free COVID-19 testing in Catoosa County is offered at CHI Memorial Hospital (former Women’s Center), 100 Gross Crescent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at The Colonnade.
Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, Narconon is available to help. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. The opiate epidemic is an ongoing issue that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Fentanyl is being laced in drugs, including marijuana, in order to get the consumer addicted and returning to the supplier for more. Pills are being sold as if they are produced by a legal manufacturer when they are in fact pressed Fentanyl pills. People are overdosing and dying due to the intense potency of Fentanyl. It is important to seek help before it’s too late and you buy and consume a lethal dose of Fentanyl. If you or a loved one are struggling with Fentanyl addiction, reach out for help as soon as possible. We can help you get your life back on track and learn to live a drug-free life. To learn more about the growing opiate epidemic, visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-fentanyl-is-accelerating-the-opioid-epidemic.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals: 1- 800-431-1754.
The Rossville Downtown Development Authority generally meets the first Tuesday each month at 8 a.m. at the Rossville Public Library.
The Catoosa County Democratic Party generally meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.CatoosaDems.org or contact Greg Bentley at Gbentley61@gmail.com.
Open Bible Full Gospel Church, 2803 Ga. Highway 151 in LaFayette, invites the public to worship on Sundays: Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., and night service at 5 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club. The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable meets monthly to discuss the complex history of the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Meetings are the first Thursday each month at 7 p.m. Zoom meetings for now. Reputable historians/authors for each meeting. Email address: cccwrtable@gmail.com. Facebook group: Chickamauga & Chattanooga Civil War Roundtable Group.
LaFayette Presbyterian Church will continue broadcasting services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. Members and visitors are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. by making a reservation at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080E4BAAAA2DA02-lafayette. There is plenty of space for additional families. Masks are required, and proper social distancing is maintained throughout the service. A recording of the service is posted on YouTube and on the church's Facebook page (LaFayette-Presbyterian-Church) for later viewing. The church is not closed, just meeting in a different way. Prayer requests can be sent via the website, https://www.lafpres.org/, or by calling 706-638-3932. Pastor Clay Gunter and the elders are available as needed. The full reopening will be announced at a later date.
Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
Georgia Transparency Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month. Location and guest speakers are announced on our Facebook page each month. GTC is a non-partisan watchdog group committed to fostering transparency, accountability, accessibility, integrity, and the highest ethical standards in government, politics, and law. Open to interested residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties. For information email GeorgiaTransparencyCoalition@gmail.com or call Dean Kelley at 706-866-4656.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at Harbor Lights Baptist Church, 600 Crane St., LaFayette. Have fun while losing those extra pounds. Call 423-432-0520 for details.
Chickamauga American Legion Post 217 meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. at West 14th Street in Chickamauga.
Southern Lit Book Club meets at Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street in Ringgold, the last Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call Donna Greeson at 706-935-2810.
Join Foster Mill Drive Baptist Church in LaFayette for worship. Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with classes for all ages. The morning worship service is at 11 a.m. Sunday night worship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday night worship is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 423-667-4521.
The American Legion, LaFayette Post 339 meets on the third Monday of each month. The meeting is held at 6 p.m. in the Wardlaw-Bible meeting room at the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library. This meeting is open to active and prospective members of The American Legion and their guests.
Lee’s Chapel Community Church located at 3253 Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, holds Sunday services at 2 p.m.
The Seniors and Friends of Fort Oglethorpe group meets each Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Constitution Hall on Forrest Road. This all-volunteer group offers games, crafts, blood pressure/blood sugar check, bingo and refreshments. For information or transportation, call Karon Parker at 423-595-7109 or Taire Pulver at 423-227-7720.
The Catoosa County Historical Society meets every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Old Stone Church, Highway 41, in Ringgold. The Old Stone Church is also open for tours Friday-Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 706-935-5232.
True Life Church at The Renaissance Center, 630 North Ave., Rossville, invites you to services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday Food & Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by adult bible study at 7 p.m. Visit us at www.thetruelife.org or call 423-260-2774.
Guests are welcome when the Ringgold Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday morning, from 7-8 a.m. for breakfast and fellowship at the First Baptist Church of Ringgold, located at 7611 Nashville St. Call Wayne Pennington, 423-838-3535, for more information.
The Men’s Ministry of Keith Baptist Church invites you to join them on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. for a free breakfast, fellowship and Bible study. The church is located at 1573 Keith Road in Ringgold. For more information, please call Dustin Salter at 423-827-2930.
The Northwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to do disaster work, office administration and community outreach at health fairs and other events in Chattooga, Dade, Catoosa, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield counties. Training will be provided. For more information, call 706-728-3408 or visit redcross.org/nwga.
The Boynton Lions Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Boynton United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Dinner catered by the Dinner Bell is $6.50 and annual membership dues are $21 per quarter. For information call 423-321-2481.
The Fort Oglethorpe Caring Closet is at Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe Assisted Living, 14 Town Drive. The Caring Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 706-866-4443 and ask for Tracy or Connor.
Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous (NA/AA) meetings are open to the public every Monday at 7:30 p.m. at LaFayette Presbyterian Church, 107 N. Main St. For more information, visit na.org or call 888-479-9696.
Lookout Mountain CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs volunteers to advocate for the best interest of the abused and neglected children of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga counties who are in foster care. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the juvenile court judges. For more information, email Annice Goodwin at lookoutmtncasa@gmail.com or call 423-402-0843.
ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1 West meets at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at the Dairy Dip in LaFayette. For more information, contact Eugene Bell at Eugenebell2000atyahoo.com or call 706-260-5594.
The Cedar Grove Community Club meets every third Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Community Center on West Cove Road. Everyone is invited.