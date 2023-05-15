Saturday, May 20

Chickamauga Lions Club’s 49th annual Down Home Days Festival & Craft Show will be held Saturday, May 20, in downtown Chickamauga. It will feature live entertainment, kids’ zone, and craft and food vendors. Admission is free. Rain date Saturday, May 27. For more information, email chickamaugalions@gmail.com.

