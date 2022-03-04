Innovation comes in many forms and is attracting more interests across the community. Startups, established businesses who have pivoted, and tinkerers inventing new products and processes are adding to the business landscape of the Rome area.
Innovation incubator
The City of Rome officials have unveiled plans for an Innovation Center, with its future home located at 110 Broad Street. The Business Development Committee of the Downtown Development Authority desired a center for many years, and noted the centers toured during InterCity Leadership Visits to Chattanooga, Greenville, Asheville, Huntsville and Atlanta.
“The Center will be housed jointly under the Community Development Office, and we are partnering with others and want to partner with more entities,” says an excited Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley.
“As you enter on the Left there will be a retail and restaurant incubator for the community to come and enjoy. On the Right: office space with work spaces, a content creation studio with photography and podcasting equipment and folks there to help. There will be subject matter experts available, including bankers, accountants and attorneys. We want it to be a place not just for co-working but for resources, including UGA’s Small Business Development Center and the Chamber,” she added. “This is not only a real estate transaction — its a startup generator for the community,” she noted.
“The addition of the Center for small businesses will be another feature of our diversified downtown with our mix of restaurants, retail, offices and government facilities,” she added.
Environmental innovation
The late Fred Taylor is synonymous with innovation, his vision, patented and non-patented inventions and an overall excellent example of corporate and personal leadership. Certainly, his OTR Wheel Engineering company and his invention of tire recycling equipment all the way to carbon black with his Green Carbon company propelled Rome to international status in environmental sustainability.
He is already missed in the community.
Environmental sustainability is becoming more familiar to Rome with Pirelli and its design and manufacturing of tires in Rome. Responsible sourcing, automation and even partnering with Berry College’s Martin Cipollini to plant 1,000 long leaf pines are tangible indications of the company’s corporate citizenship. Its solar panels arrayed along the manufacturing plant and headquarters are further evidence of its investment in environmental stewardship. From Pirelli Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability Maureen Kline and North American CEO Claudio Zanardo who states in the Rome News Tribune “… we are committed to continue to invest in sustainable growth…”
Pirelli is following through on their assurances from when they announced the Floyd County Industrial Park site that they would be environmental partners with the community.
A friendly reminder that innovation is not one sector — digital, manufacturing, products and ways to streamline or add value are all examples. Locally, Ball, Hydro Dynamics and Hard Times Products are innovative companies with serial track records. Berry College and Dr. John Grout’s vision for educating the next generation has established an internationally recognized brand, and graduating students who are going on to careers using their expertise — imagined in the HackBerry Lab.
Each is making a difference in what and how products and processes are created and delivered. In this edition of Outlook and Innovation and future Rome News Tribune columns, more innovations and their innovators will be featured.