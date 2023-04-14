Allergiles

Allergens are common this time of year, and people can take caution to feel better if they suffer allergies.

The human body is a well-oiled machine that is a wonder of biological efficiency when working properly. The body's immune system is integral to keeping a person healthy, and it does that by recognizing foreign invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, and then launching an attack to eradicate them. Sometimes, however, the body treats outside substances as harmful when they're really just nuisances. This is the case with allergens.

Allergens, according to eMedicine Health, trigger an immune system response to various substances the body deems harmful. In turn, the body overreacts to these substances, triggering allergic reactions. Allergic reactions may occur in one person and not another. The immune system produces antibodies, which can cause certain effects, including inflammation of the skin, sinuses, digestive system, or airways, depending on the allergen, according to the Mayo Clinic.

