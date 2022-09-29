Georgia's Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia’s State Capitol in Atlanta

 Contributed

Georgia’s housing supply – especially affordable housing – is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers this week.

A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

