Floyd County Commissioners renewed the capacity agreement between the county prison and the Georgia Department of Corrections during their virtual bimonthly meeting.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the state DOJ will pay $22 a day per inmate housed, maintaining the increase the county got in July 2019.
Currently, the prison houses 439 medium-security state offenders, but it can hold up to 448. The prison also has a 100-bed work release center for local offenders.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of a six-yard dump trucks from Friendship Ford for a total of $73,856. This purchase is funded through the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax and is more than $11,000 under budget.
The first readings for two items related to the planning department also went before commissioners at the meeting.
Item one is a rezoning request for three lots on Fosters Mill Road in Cave Spring. Applicant Anthony Griffin wants the allowed use changed from heavy commercial to suburban residential.
The second item is a United Land Development Code housekeeping amendment concerning where wineries can be located.
Planning Director Artagus Newell said wineries are already regulated in the ULDC but the change will add it to the document's permitted uses chart.
"I'm not sure if it was maybe an oversight at some point ... In order to be consistent across the document, we make the recommendation to add the word 'wineries' in the same grouping as breweries and distilleries," Newell said.
The second readings and public hearings for these items will take place at the next county commission meeting on May 26.
Commissioners also declared the week of May 17 through May 23 National Public Works Week in Floyd County.
McCord said they are planning to hold a cookout to thank public works employees later in the fall.