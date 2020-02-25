CLEVELAND — A Cleveland sports talk radio personality was suspended indefinitely for referring to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “midget.”
During a commercial break at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi did not realize his microphone was still on when he used a vulgar word before calling Mayfield a midget. Grossi is a columnist for the station and frequently appears on air.
The station’s owner, Good Karma Brands, issued an immediate apology to Mayfield and the Browns while adding its decision to punish Grossi. The company also said it will pursue sensitivity and inclusion training “for everyone on our content teams across our company.”
Mayfield has had a contentious relationship with Grossi, who advocated for the Browns not to take the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall draft pick in 2018. Last season, Mayfield, who is listed as 6-foot-1 on Cleveland’s roster, stormed out of a group interview session in the Browns’ locker room after taking objection to a question by Grossi.
► The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold two induction ceremonies this year.
The five modern-day players, plus the two coaches and three contributors elected separately as part of the NFL’s centennial celebration, will go into the Canton shrine Aug. 8.
Ten senior players also chosen by a special committee as part of the centennial, will be inducted Sept. 18, one day after the actual 100th anniversary of the league.
MLB
Yankees’ Severino to miss season with Tommy JohnDUNEDIN, Fla. — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday.
The two-time All-Star righty, who turned 26 last week, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week that Severino has been feeling on and off discomfort since October.
Projected to win the AL East, New York already expects to be without left-hander James Paxton for the first two months of the season following back surgery Feb. 5.
Severino’s injury leaves the Yankees with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings until the return of Paxton and Domingo Germán, who must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Germán is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.
Lefty Jordan Montgomery, who came back in September from Tommy John surgery, has been throwing at up to 94 mph and is the leading candidate for one slot.
College Football
Ohio State rewards Day with three-year extension, raiseCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day, who led Ohio State to a 13-1 record and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as head coach, is being rewarded with a three-year contract extension and a raise, the university said Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Day is now under contract through the 2026 season.
Day, who made a base salary of $4.5 million plus bonuses in 2019, will be paid $6 million for the 2020-21 season, the university said. He’ll make $6.5 million for the 2021 season and $7.6 million for 2022. His salary for 2023-26 will be decided later.
Day wasn’t even in the top 20 of the country’s highest paid football coaches in 2019, but the raises are expected to move him up the list gradually. Clemson’s Dabo Sweeney was the highest-paid coach last season at more than $9.2 million.
The university noted excellent academic progress of players under Day. Ohio State had a program-record 23 college graduates on its 2019 playoff semifinals roster, and 39 players were academic All-Big Ten Conference honorees last fall for having GPAs of 3.00 or above.