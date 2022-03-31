Colton Moore, 28, is running on the Republican ticket for the Georgia Senate District 53 seat in the May 24 general primary. He lives in Trenton and is a lifelong resident of Dade County. He has one opponent in the race. Here's some more information he provided us.
Education background
- 2016 graduate of The University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs
- 2012 graduate of Texas Auction Academy
- 2012 graduate of Dade County High School
Work background
- Truck driver, transporting cattle to regional farms and stockyards
- Auctioneer, selling heavy equipment internationally
- Dozer/excavator operator
Political experience
State House representative, District 1, 2018-20
Volunteer work
- U.S. Presidential Volunteer Service Award awarded in 2012
- Volunteered hundreds of hours with Future Business Leaders of America as an alumni worker facilitating conferences, coaching students in competitive events.
Associations/memberships
- Lifetime member of Georgia Gun Owners and National Rifle Association
- Member of Tri-State Cattlemen's Association
Why should voters trust you?
My voting record is forged in conservative values and principles. It proves I’m a doer. I’m not beholden to any special interest groups or promises, such as the Georgia Chamber. I always represent the values of life and liberty and have the voting record to prove it.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
First, allow folks to speak at public forums without police interference. Allowing local governments to propose their own local legislation, stop working behind their backs. Stop giving away elected offices like Superior Court Judge as political favors. A State Senator should be an open orator on the Senate floor promoting values in the presence of all.
Challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them
- Taxes: A Georgian pays higher taxes than anyone in Tennessee or Alabama. I will oppose omnibus budgets and demand unspent revenue goes to paying our 13+ billion dollar state debt.
- Film subsidies: We’re paying tax dollars to bring California ideology into our communities without any benefit. This must stop.
- Local officials: Local officials should never be ruled by the state senator, they should be ruled by their constituents.
People who have influenced your thinking
- Former Georgia Congressman Larry McDonald
- President Theodore Roosevelt
A favorite quote or book
- Book: “Democracy in America” by Alexis de Tocqueville
- Quote: “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Thomas Jefferson
How voters can contact you
- Phone: (423) 508-2195
- Email: colton@coltonmoore.com
- Website: coltonmoore.com
- Facebook: Facebook.com/realcoltonmoore