Chattanooga Mocs softball junior infielder Emily Coltharp was tabbed the 2021 Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches, the conference office announced this past Thursday afternoon. Chattanooga (28) received two first-place votes and was picked to finish third in the coaches’ poll.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players in the balloting. UNCG (31) and Mercer (29) edged UTC in the preseason poll.
Coltharp becomes the third-straight UTC selection for the preseason player award and the fourth overall between player and pitcher since 2019. Aly Walker received the player honor ahead of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, while Celie Hudson earned pitching laurels last year.
“We’re really excited about Emily. She worked hard when she came in as a freshman and solidified her spot in the middle infield,” said head coach Frank Reed. “She has great numbers when you look at her stats.”
In 21 games last season, Coltharp finished atop the Southern Conference in batting average (.415) and on-base percentage (.519) while ranking second in stolen bases (11) and sixth in hits (27). The 2019 SoCon Freshman of the Year posted nine multi-hit games and recorded a hit in all but four games in her sophomore season.
Coltharp has played in 72 of a possible 75 games since stepping on campus and carries a .368 (82-for-223) career batting average with 48 runs scored, 23 stolen bases, and 18 RBI. Her .452 career on-base percentage currently ranks third all-time in program history while the .368 batting average ties for fifth.
“We’re counting on her heavily with a team that is very young and inexperienced. She’ll be called on many times, but I know she’ll rise to the occasion,” added Reed.
Senior Hayleigh Weissenbach earned a spot on the preseason second team as an outfielder for the second-straight year. She returns this season as a fifth-year senior after utilizing the extended eligibility ruling due to COVID-19.
Weissenbach appeared in 20 games last season, making 19 starts, and batted .226 (12-for-53) with four doubles, nine runs scored and eight RBI. For her career, Weissenbach has played in 172 games and is batting .273 (140-for-512) with 26 doubles, 75 runs scored and 55 RBI.
Chattanooga will play its season-opening doubleheader this Friday (Feb. 12) at the Trojan Classic in Troy, Ala., against UAB (12:30 p.m.) and Troy (5:30 p.m.). Live stat links will be made available on the schedule page at GoMocs.com leading up to first pitch.