Anyone who has been to the Colonnade in Ringgold for a craft fair or a wedding or prom or a business meeting or the Catoosa Expo or a concert or theater production has probably noticed the fountain near the main entrance, water spraying upward and showering down again in the shape of an umbrella.
“It was pretty,” says interim director and long-time events coordinator Joy Burchfield. “But it was there for a long time. When we have an event we have one shot to give people the best memories they can have at that special time for them.”
Enter the Colonnade Volunteers, a group of about 30 people who volunteer at theater events and raise money for the Colonnade.
Joanne Kittle and her husband David moved from Illinois to Ringgold 10 years ago to be near family. “Our kids moved south and took our grandkids, so we followed the grandkids.”
The Kittles had been theater-goers in Illinois and wasted no time searching out options in Northwest Georgia. They found the theater arts center in Ringgold and started attending plays and were quickly recruited for the volunteer group. Joanne now does most of the coordinating of volunteers.
The Volunteers work at productions collecting tickets, passing out handbills, ushering attendees to their seats, and they run a concession stand to raise money for special projects. Their most recent project was a new fountain outside the main entrance.
“It was chosen by our former director, Laura Ogden,” says Kittle. “Joy agreed with the choice and ordered the fountain.”
The fountain makes a dramatic statement standing outside the Colonnade.
Burchfield says it will make a beautiful backdrop for photographs.
Kittle says the three-tier waterfall fountain, including installation and plants by local Emerald Creek Landscaping, ran $7,000, all raised by the Volunteers through the concession they run.
Become a Colonnade Volunteer
There are some benefits to becoming a Volunteer, says Kittle.
On production nights you volunteer, you and a guest get to attend the play free of charge.
If you don’t attend a play on a working night, you can accumulate hours for plays on nights you are not working, as well as for additional guests.
There are two special dinners a year for volunteers -- one around Christmas and a training dinner in the summer.