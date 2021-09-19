Adelia Leann Wiggins of Cedartown has earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching from Valdosta State University.
Wiggins is among more than 550 students who completed their degree requirements during summer semester 2021.
“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.
“I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more.
Locals receive Georgia State honors
A pair of local students were recognized by Georgia State University for their academic performance during the summer 2021 semester.
Jean Garcia of Rockmart was named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia State University, while Bonnie Ingram of Cedartown was named to the President’s List
To be eligible for the Dean’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
To be eligible for the President’s List during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
SNHU names local residents to President’s List
Southern New Hampshire University named Jessica Ozment of Rockmart and Austin Davis of Cedartown the summer 2021 President’s List.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.