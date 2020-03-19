County commissioners providing online access to meetings; in-person access restricted during public health emergency
Catoosa County commissioners are closing meetings to the public in general -- but offering live-streaming of the meetings.
“Out of concern for the health and well-being of our neighbors, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners will restrict in-person access to the general public at its regular and special called meetings beginning Tuesday, March 17, and continuing through the duration of the statewide public health emergency declared by Gov. Brian Kemp,” John Pless, public relations specialist for the county, said in a news release Tuesday, March 17. “As the board will continue to conduct necessary county business, the public will have real-time virtual access to meetings via livestream on the Catoosa County Government Facebook page.
“This action is in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19-19 outbreak and is necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the county during this public health emergency and is otherwise authorized under Georgia law (O.C.G.A. Sec. 5-14-1(g)). Citizens will not be permitted to attend meetings of the Board of Commissioners in-person.
“People who have specific business on a published meeting agenda of the Board of Commissioners may be invited by the board on a case-by-case basis to attend and participate in a meeting for specified limited purposes. Anyone who signed up to speak during the public comments portion of the March 17, 2020 Board of Commissioners meeting will be notified when normal meeting procedures are resumed and given an opportunity to address the Board at that time.
‘We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding. For the latest information on Catoosa County’s response to COVID-19 please visit www.catoosa.com.”
County tax commissioner and tax assessor offices suspend in-person services
The Catoosa County tax commissioner and tax assessor offices will be closed to public visitation beginning Friday, March 20 and continuing until further notice. People can continue to rely on these services through access online, by mail and scheduled individual appointments.
“We are taking proactive measures to help protect the safety of our citizens and employees during this COVID-29 public health emergency,” said Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steven Henry. “We regret any temporary inconvenience this may cause.”
Tax commission staff will continue to handle vehicle title and tag processing and renewals through the drop box at the entrance of the office at 800 Lafayette St. Payments can be made with checks or money orders. They may also be handled online at www.catoosataxes.com. Processing is also available by scheduling an appointment at 706-965-2571.
Property online services including searching and paying taxes, viewing and printing property tax bills, property tax payments and receipts, general information and other services can be made without in-person contact at www.catoosataxes.com. Homestead exemptions can be filed by appointment only until Wednesday, April 1, by scheduling an appointment at 706-965-2571.
Additionally, the tax assessor office will continue serving the public by mail, online and with scheduled individual appointments while in-person contact is suspended. Documents including agricultural exemption renewals and new applications may be deposited in the drop box at the entrance of the neighboring tax commissioner office. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 706-965-3772, and by emailing Dale McCurdy at dale.mccurdy@catoosa.com or Ann Knight at Ann.knight@catoosa.com.
The latest information about all Catoosa County services is available online at www.catoosa.com.
County Probate Court COVID-19 functions explained
On March 13, Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued a judicial state of emergency continuing all non-essential cases. Because of this, effective immediately the Probate Court of Catoosa County will only be performing the following:
Essential functions
1. Marriage license (only two applicants in the office)
2. Cases of mental health (emergency guardianships and permanent guardianships with underlying circumstances where the ward may be at risk) Only petitioners allowed in office
3. Order to apprehend. (1013's)
Non-essential functions
1. All items concerning estates. In cases where an estate is unrepresented, and assets must be gathered and/or protected. Will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
2. Weapons carry permits, new applications and renewals. The judicial state of emergency includes continuing and/or extended expiration dates for 30 days.
3. Ordinance appeals.
4. Temporary minor guardianships. Although in cases of emergency will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
Catoosa Library events canceled, resources available online
The Catoosa County Library has canceled all events through April 5 as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.
Library Director Richard Groves says he doesn’t know yet if the library itself will close temporarily. He suggests people keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page or website for the latest announcements. “We’re getting a call about every eight minutes with people wondering if we’re open or about events,” says Groves.
Groves says library resources are available online around the clock.
Catoosa County Library online:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/catoosacountylibrary/
Website: https://www.catoosacountylibrary.org/
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park modifies operations to implement latest health guidance
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park has modified its operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.
As of March 17, both the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center and the Lookout Mountain Visitor are closed until further notice.
Other areas affected by the closure include:
- The Wilder Brigade Monument at Chickamauga Battlefield
- Signal Point restrooms
- Ochs Museum at Point Park
- Vault toilets at Chickamauga Battlefield
- America’s national parks bookstores
- Entrance fees at Point Park are suspended through March 30.
Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the remainder of the park is open, which includes the following:
- Chickamauga Battlefield, including the tour route
- Point Park and Ochs Observatory on Lookout Mountain
- Moccasin Bend National Archeological District
- Missionary Ridge
- Orchard Knob
- All park trails and roads
- All park picnic areas
Visitors may continue to enjoy the park online (www.nps.gov/chch), through social media (www.facebook.com/chickamauganps, www.twitter.com/chickamauganps, www.instagram.com/chickamauganps), or by accessing Chickamauga Battlefield’s cell phone tour at 585-672-2619 or chch.toursphere.com. If visitors are searching for a unit monuments, markers, or tablets in the national military park, the park’s “Find a Regiment” app is also available for download (www.pointsmap.com/chickamauga).
“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is our number one priority,” the National Park Service said in a news release. “The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.
“The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
“For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
“Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.”
6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe closed until April 7
Due to public health concerns and to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), the 6th Cavalry Museum is canceling all public events and programs through April 18. The museum will be closed to all visitors until April 7.
The following events have been canceled:
- March 27 - Painting for a Purpose (rescheduled to April 23)
- April 14 - The Six Triple Eight school premier
- April 18 - Remembering My Hero benefit dinner with George Patton Waters.
For any questions or concerns, call the museum at 706-861-2860.
The 6th Cavalry Museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.