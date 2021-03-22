About LIFT

In 2018 LIFT organized its first Earth Day event for the community. The event has grown each year as has the organization. LIFT Youth Center Inc. is a local nonprofit that will be opening a drop-in youth center for fifth- through 12th-grade Catoosa County students. LIFT is currently remodeling the building, the Claudia Nance Rollins Youth Center. It will hold a ribbon-cutting on Friday, April 30, at 9 a.m., followed by an open house. The public is invited to come by and meet the staff. LIFT’s mission is to create opportunities for teens to be Loved as they are, Inspired to be more, Found in community, and Trusted to make a difference. LIFT is looking for all sorts of partnerships, from in-kind donations, to support in certain industries, to finding volunteers or resources that can be utilized in their space and with their students. For more information about LIFT Youth Center Inc. visit www.LIFT-ringgold.org and consider making a donation. Donations can be made online at www.LIFT-ringgold.org/donate.