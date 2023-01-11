JONESBORO — A teenage suspect has been arrested in the Tuesday shooting death of an 18-year-old. Clayton County police reported that Malik Moses, 17, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the murder of Quinton Morris, 18. Police said they responded to a person shot call on Windemere Way in Jonesboro where they found Morris “suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.” Officer Jordan Parish said neighbors gave police the direction Moses fled. He said officers “were able to successfully apprehend the shooter without further incident.” Moses has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remains in the Clayton County Jail.
ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police.
Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested Jan. 3 in connection with the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children.
Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they found Alicia Alston, 45, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute and occurred while several children were inside the home.
Johnnie Alston is charged with malice murder, reckless conduct, five counts of cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.