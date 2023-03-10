Five former local greats will be inducted into the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Class of 2023 during the annual banquet at Berry College's Krannert Center.
The group of inductees in this year's class includes Michelle Abernathy, Harper Brown, Alex Coville, Sidney Ford and Chad Warner.
Abernathy was a star distance runner at both Model High School and Berry College, winning state titles, setting school records, earning multiple All-America nods and even winning a national championship.
Brown starred for West Rome High School in football and track in the 1970’s earning All-State honors three times as a tailback and punter for the Chieftains. He also ranks as one of the best punters to ever play at Georgia Tech.
Coville set the swimming pool ablaze with his fast times for both Rome High School and Stanford. Coville won state titles, earned several All-America nods, set records, won a national title and finished among the nation’s best when competing at the Olympic Trials.
Ford still ranks among the best tailbacks in the state of Georgia as the multi-sport star shone on the gridiron for Pepperell, earning all-state honors and setting records. He also played at Georgia Tech.
Warner has coached basketball at multiple levels and won at all of them. Warner spent time as an assistant at Darlington before coaching the Shorter University men to the NAIA Final Four. He has coached at other colleges, winning at all of them and is currently an assistant at Furman.
Also at Saturday's banquet, which begins at 5:30 p.m. with awards ceremony and Hall of Fame induction starting at 6 p.m., 14 area student-athletes will be recognized as recipients of the Rome Orthopaedic Center Outstanding Student Athlete Scholarships.