Class A Public School First-Round Scores
Mitchell County 28, Johnson County 22
Metter 20, Turner County 19
Warren County 60, Mt. Zion-Carroll 14
Macon County 41, Social Circle 21
Gordon Lee 56, GMC 0
Commerce 52, Manchester 20
Wilcox County 51, Miller County 0
Irwin County 41, Jenkins County 7
Lincoln County 29, Chattahoochee County 13
Hancock Central 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 22
Clinch County 23, McIntosh County Academy 17
Pelham 41, Montgomery County 12
Brooks County 36, Claxton 0
Dublin 14, Terrell County 12
Washington-Wilkes 41, Taylor County 18
Bowdon 35, Wilkinson County 6
Class A Public School Second-Round Matchups
Mitchell County at Metter
Warren County at Macon County
Gordon Lee at Commerce
Wilcox County at Irwin County
Lincoln County at Hancock Central
Clinch County at Pelham
Brooks County at Dublin
Washington-Wilkes at Bowdon