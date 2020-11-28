Class A Public School First-Round Scores

Mitchell County 28, Johnson County 22

Metter 20, Turner County 19

Warren County 60, Mt. Zion-Carroll 14

Macon County 41, Social Circle 21

Gordon Lee 56, GMC 0

Commerce 52, Manchester 20

Wilcox County 51, Miller County 0

Irwin County 41, Jenkins County 7

Lincoln County 29, Chattahoochee County 13

Hancock Central 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 22

Clinch County 23, McIntosh County Academy 17

Pelham 41, Montgomery County 12

Brooks County 36, Claxton 0

Dublin 14, Terrell County 12

Washington-Wilkes 41, Taylor County 18

Bowdon 35, Wilkinson County 6

Class A Public School Second-Round Matchups

Mitchell County at Metter

Warren County at Macon County

Gordon Lee at Commerce

Wilcox County at Irwin County

Lincoln County at Hancock Central

Clinch County at Pelham

Brooks County at Dublin

Washington-Wilkes at Bowdon

