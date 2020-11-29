Class AAAA First-Round Scores

Cairo 37, West Laurens 0

Benedictine 42, Troup 35

Northwest Whitfield 28, Stephenson 24

Riverdale 44, Cedar Shoals 7

Hapeville Charter 6, Heritage 0

Jefferson 65, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Baldwin 36, Thomas County Central 30

Carver-Columbus 26, Jenkins 3

North Oconee 41, Fayette County 35

Cedartown 1, Arabia Mountain 0 (forfeit)

Islands 22, Hardaway 18

Bainbridge 42, Westside-Macon 0

LaGrange 30, New Hampstead 26

Perry 30, Westover 14

Flowery Branch 40, Luella 7

Marist 49, Central-Carroll 0

Class AAAA Second-Round Matchups

Cairo at Benedictine

Northwest Whitfield at Riverdale

Hapeville Charter at Jefferson

Baldwin at Carver-Columbus

North Oconee at Cedartown

Islands at Bainbridge

LaGrange at Perry

Flowery Branch at Marist

