Class AAAA First-Round Scores
Cairo 37, West Laurens 0
Benedictine 42, Troup 35
Northwest Whitfield 28, Stephenson 24
Riverdale 44, Cedar Shoals 7
Hapeville Charter 6, Heritage 0
Jefferson 65, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Baldwin 36, Thomas County Central 30
Carver-Columbus 26, Jenkins 3
North Oconee 41, Fayette County 35
Cedartown 1, Arabia Mountain 0 (forfeit)
Islands 22, Hardaway 18
Bainbridge 42, Westside-Macon 0
LaGrange 30, New Hampstead 26
Perry 30, Westover 14
Flowery Branch 40, Luella 7
Marist 49, Central-Carroll 0
Class AAAA Second-Round Matchups
Cairo at Benedictine
Northwest Whitfield at Riverdale
Hapeville Charter at Jefferson
Baldwin at Carver-Columbus
North Oconee at Cedartown
Islands at Bainbridge
LaGrange at Perry
Flowery Branch at Marist