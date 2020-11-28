Class AAA First-Round Scores
Appling County 42, Morgan County 13
Upson-Lee 31, Southeast Bulloch 13
North Hall 36, North Murray 28
Greater Atlanta Christian 37, Franklin County 7
Dawson County 45, Adairsville 31
Oconee County 21, Westminster 7
Thomson 62, Tattnall County 21
Peach County 37, Johnson-Savannah 0
Carver-Atlanta 32, Hart County 21
Cherokee Bluff 35, LaFayette 7
Central-Macon 14, Liberty County 6
Pierce County 58, Burke County 14
Crisp County 35, Windsor Forest 0
Richmond Academy 28, Brantley County 0
Cedar Grove 28, Monroe Area 12
Rockmart 48, White County 35
Class AAA Second-Round Matchups
Upson-Lee at Appling County
North Hall at Greater Atlanta Christian
Dawson County at Oconee County
Thomson at Peach County
Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee Bluff
Central-Macon at Pierce County
Crisp County at Richmond Academy
Cedar Grove at Rockmart