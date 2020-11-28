Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low 41F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low 41F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.