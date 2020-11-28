Class AAA First-Round Scores

Appling County 42, Morgan County 13

Upson-Lee 31, Southeast Bulloch 13

North Hall 36, North Murray 28

Greater Atlanta Christian 37, Franklin County 7

Dawson County 45, Adairsville 31

Oconee County 21, Westminster 7

Thomson 62, Tattnall County 21

Peach County 37, Johnson-Savannah 0

Carver-Atlanta 32, Hart County 21

Cherokee Bluff 35, LaFayette 7

Central-Macon 14, Liberty County 6

Pierce County 58, Burke County 14

Crisp County 35, Windsor Forest 0

Richmond Academy 28, Brantley County 0

Cedar Grove 28, Monroe Area 12

Rockmart 48, White County 35

Class AAA Second-Round Matchups

Upson-Lee at Appling County

North Hall at Greater Atlanta Christian

Dawson County at Oconee County

Thomson at Peach County

Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee Bluff

Central-Macon at Pierce County

Crisp County at Richmond Academy

Cedar Grove at Rockmart

