City of Rome Public Works plans to cone off the outside lanes on the 5th Avenue bridge on Friday, March 19 from 9 am to 6 pm.
Traffic personnel will cone off the lanes to test a design concept for the bridge as part of the River District Streetscape Project. The design allocates two of the four lanes on the bridge for additional River District parking while also serving to slow the flow of traffic making the district more pedestrian friendly.
Traffic personnel will work with DDA staff and Redevelopment Committee members to test parking while monitoring and tracking traffic patterns. Traffic personnel will also observe the behavior of pedestrians and monitor traffic speed.
The streetscape project was designed by GMC.
Public works will report the results of the test to the Public Works and Transit Committee.