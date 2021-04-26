City council discusses upcoming budget

The Calhoun City Council's regular scheduled meeting Monday saw a relatively light agenda, but was followed by a work session to discuss the upcoming budget.
With an operating budget and capital plan public hearing set for May 10, the Fiscal Year July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 budget has already taken shape, and is currently available for the public to view online at cityofcalhoun-ga.com.
"We're definitely fortunate to be in the position we are today," City Administrator Paul Worley said. "Dealing with COVID the year past was challenging for all of us. We're glad to see a bit more of a normal budgeting process this year."
Revenue in the draft budget is up by around 7.6% to around $16.2 million, while expenditures are around $15.4 million - a 2.5% increase over the current budget.
"Revenues are definitely improving over last year," Worley said. "I do feel like we're in a better place in the pandemic, but still think caution is in order, not knowing what the future holds for us."
Worley said almost all revenue sources for the city have been trending up.
"About the only line item we're not seeing an increase in is the hotel/motel tax," said Worley, who said that is about 18% below what it was pre-pandemic. "As more people start traveling this summer, hopefully those revenues will start trending back up over what we're seeing to date."
The majority of the expenditure increase is health insurance, worker's compensation, training backlogs due to COVID-19. Also, according to Worley, the state turning over a portion of Highway 53 to the local city and county governments caused a few extra expenses.
Not included in the draft budget going into Monday's work session was a previously discussed 3% cost-of-living increase for city employees, but the notion found support with members of the council to be added ahead of the public hearing.
The council also discussed lowering the vacation threshold for new employees from one year down to six months in order for them to be eligible for one week's worth of vacation days at that point in their employment.
Several large ongoing city construction projects are being funded outside the budget with sales tax revenue, according to Worley.
"The 2018 SPLOST really steers a lot of our major projects, and a lot of that is just going to continue to carry over into the budget year," Worley said. "Our police station project, our recreation maintenance project, and we're hoping a lot of Peters Street is done before the end of this fiscal year, and also our Rivers to Ridge trail project."
In other business, a previously tabled public hearing on a zoning change request for a Verizon tower on Highway 53 was again postponed at the request of the applicant, according to City Attorney George Govingnon.
The council also unanimously approved a request by Echota Baptist Church to block Short N. Wall Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 26 for their End of the School Year Bash.
Calhoun's next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 10, downtown at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St.