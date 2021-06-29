It was a mixed bag agenda for the Calhoun City Council at Monday night's meeting at the Depot, 109 S. King St., including several permits for upcoming events.
With both Mayor Jimmy Palmer and Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo out of town, the meeting was led by Mayor Pro-tem George Crowley who opened with the announcement that all city offices will be closed Monday, July 5 for the Independence Day holiday.
The council approved by a 3-0 vote the adoption of the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget, to include general government, utilities and the city schools operating budgets.
Also approved was the moving of $200,000 in general fund cash to restricted cash for furniture, equipment signage and landscaping for the new police station on McDaniel Station Road, as well as the movement of $700,000 from the general fund for the construction of a new city records building. Both items were approved in separate unanimous votes.
A number of upcoming events moved a step closer to reality with several permits approved by the council.
Parade requests were granted for Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Parade planned for Sept. 11, as well as the Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 9. Both of those permits are subject to Georgia Department of Transportation approval.
Also issued was a temporary outdoor alcohol special event permit for the BBQ, Boogie & Blues festival scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25, as well as a special event permit for a road closure for the United Way of Gordon County Unity Run 2021 on Sept. 28. That event already has GDOT approval.
In other business, the council approved a request from the city's telecommunications department to make a number of no longer used transceiver equipment surplus for sale, and voted to award a $1.75 million utility contract to Portland Utilities Construction Company for replacement of the Eastside sewer line near the new Early Learning Academy on Barrett Road.
Finally, the council approved a resolution and adoption agreement to amend and restate the city's retirement plan for employees to comply with IRS code.
In his administrator's report, Paul Worley noted a city general fund in the amount of $3.9 million and a 2018 SPLOST fund around $1.6 million and falling as work continues on the Peters Street Phase II project. Worley also noted that hotel/motel tax funds seem to be improving as we come out of the pandemic.
Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery reported a total cash report of $8.4 million, and added a request for the approval of $76,288.79 in charge offs from collections within his department, which was approved unanimously by the council.
The next meeting of the city council will be held Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at the Depot.