The city Board of Education got through a lot at a lightning-fast meeting Monday night.
A special Pledge of Allegiance and performance of the National Anthem started out the meeting. The performance was by third grade Calhoun Elementary student Cooper Arnold, who also recently performed the national anthem at a CHS game.
There were also couple of folks recognized for their excellence at the Monday meeting.
Eddie Reeves, former Chairman of the Board, was appreciated for his service. He was presented a gift by current Chairwoman Rhoda Washington.
“I really do appreciate what you’ve done for us as a board,” said Washington. “You’ve shown us what leadership is about.”
One student was recognized for his swimming. Will Eickman is an individual state champion for the 100 yard breaststroke, despite mostly being a backstroke swimmer.
“He ended up with a 1st place, a 2nd place, a 4th place, and an 8th place,” said swim coach Devon Clayton. “Overall, out of all four of his swims, he was top eight in all categories.”
Eickman was also praised for his academics and hard work.
Future fundraisers to look forward to include a Krispy Kreme fundraiser for Calhoun Middle School. Funds for that will go towards a CMS musical or can be used for individual funds for student field trips.
The board voted on a few orders of new business as well.
They voted to approve a continuation of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program with the Flip Flippen group for the 2022-23 school year. That includes two training programs for 50 participants each, for a price of $101,400. That measure was approved.
A proposed policy LEC for booster organizations was also taken under consideration. Essentially, the move would allow the Superintendent to develop guidelines for establishing and operating school support organizations such as PTOs, PTAs, and booster clubs. That was approved.
The board also looked at a proposal for projector setup and installation at the activity room and gymnasium at the Early Learning Academy. The board voted on a quote from Langston for $17,163.77, which was not the cheapest quote but did include setup and shipping. That was also approved.
Finally, the board voted on approval of an out-of-state field trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., for the Calhoun High School Band on April 9 and an upcoming trip for the FCCLA to Athens. Those field trips were okayed.
Upcoming events include new board chair training for incoming chair Rhoda Washington and professional/virtual learning days on March 14 and 15.
The next Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, March 28 at the central office at 334 South Wall Street. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. For more information on Calhoun City Schools, visit calhounschools.org.