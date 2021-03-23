City commissioners approved the new Joint Employee Wellness Health Clinic contract with Redmond Regional Medical Center without a formal vote Monday night.
Mayor Craig McDaniel and commissioners Sundai Stevenson, Randy Quick, Mark Cochran, and Bill Collins all recused themselves from vote. All five commissioners said they had a business relationship with either Redmond or Floyd Medical Center, who also had a bid for the contract.
The county commission approved the contract two weeks ago.
Commissioners approved annexation of a residential property at 160 Malone Drive and a commercial property at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Violet Street in Armuchee.
One rezoning request, from light industrial to heavy industrial, was also approved without objection to help facilitate the expansion of Integrated Fiber Solutions at 0 Westside Industrial Boulevard.
The company plans a 30,000 square-foot addition that will mean the addition of another 40 jobs at the plant over the next three to five years.
The Public Works Committee, Redevelopment Committee and Downtown Development Authority will hold a joint meeting Friday morning at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk.
In that meeting they'll review last Friday's effort to see how a proposed design conceptual plan for the Fifth Avenue Bridge from four lanes to two worked.
Commissioner Bill Collins said the meeting Friday would strictly focus on use of parallel parking in two outer lanes with traffic reduced to the two center lanes.
However, Commissioners Mark Cochran and Wendy Davis said the discussion Friday could involve changes to the original conceptual plan developed by consultant Bryan King.
"Never once was there a possibility of a new design...if going forward, we're doing business in this sense, I think we're opening up a can of worms," Collins said.
No one design had been locked in on and set in stone, Cochran said.
Commissioner Jim Bojo reported that the Joint Development Oversight Committee would have a special called meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. to consider the proposals submitted by potential consultants for a major rewrite of the Unified Land Development Code.
"Mayor McDaniel said the current ULDC has been an impediment to growth of the city," Bojo said.
"It is a garbage document," added Commissioner Cochran.
During the commission caucus, Mayor Craig McDaniel called the homeless situation in Rome, "the most inhumane thing I've seen in this community...We've got to find another avenue for (dealing) with the homeless."
"It's as bad as you can imagine," said City manager Sammy Rich, referring largely to property in West Rome behind the West Town Square shopping center.
Commissioner Bill Collins said discussions with some of the homeless have shown that most of them are not interested in going to a group shelter.
"We can't keep doing it the way we're doing it right now," McDaniel said.