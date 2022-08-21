The City of Cedartown, together with the City of Rockmart, took part in a CREATE workshop and tour last week.

The CREATE program is a multi-year cohort program developed in partnership between Georgia Power Company, Main Street America, and the University of Georgia Office of Public Service and Outreach. CREATE is an acronym that means Cultivating Rural Entrepreneurs And Transforming Economies. Elizabeth Elliott, Georgia Department of Community Affairs Downtown Preservation Planner was present, as was Matthew Wagner, chief program officer with Main Street America.

