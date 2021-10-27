CHS students attend Kennesaw State University's Educators of Tomorrow Retreat

Calhoun High School's education and training students along with Mrs. Lynn Davis and Mrs. Beth Holcomb attended Kennesaw State University's Educators of Tomorrow Retreat.
Students participated in an opening session presented by two of KSU's early childhood professors, where they learned about how to be an effective teacher.
Students then attended two breakout sessions presented by professors from Bagwell College of Education. Available sessions were: supporting children's mathematical thinking, schoolyard science what you can learn just outside your classroom door, infants and toddlers oh my, physical education for a new generation, and more.
Students also got to experience eating lunch at the Commons, the KSU cafeteria, as well as visit the bookstore. This was a great experience for our students that are thinking of going into a career in the education field.