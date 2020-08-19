The setbacks faced by the Cedartown High School football and competition cheerleaders have not dampened their drive to want to be the best and continue striving for excellence.
The team is coming off a third place finish at state and are excited to support the Bulldogs on Friday nights, but coach Kim Allred admits there have been some rough patches to work through.
Instead of starting competitions in September, the group will have to wait until November after the Georgia High School Association pushed by the competition cheerleading season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Normally we have choreography the first week of June so we’re hitting it hard all summer long, but this year we weren’t able to,” Allred said. “We just got our choreography the first week of August so I really was concerned about injuries because we were just pushing so hard.”
Now with the season pushed back, the group has some of that time back.
“Now we have extra time and we can kind of take it a little more carefully so the risk of injury is not so high. I was really worried about it at first but it’s just a weight off our shoulders,” Allred said.
This year’s Cedartown High School cheerleading squad is headed up by three seniors — Emilee Grace Zuker, Alexis Cheeks and Caylee Smith. Then they have eight juniors and four sophomores.
“We only took one freshman this year, and then we have two new mascots this year,” Allred said.
Sophomore Ava Reaves and freshman Campbell McKelvey will split time suiting up in the Bulldog costume for home games this season.
Allred said despite the challenges the squad has dealt with so far this year, they still show a lot of motivation and determination to perfect their routine and be there for the football team this season.
“We have longer (to prepare) than we thought we did but they still are just so driven to get in there and get going and practice and get better,” Allred said. “That’s probably what I’m most proud of so far.”