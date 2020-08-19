Cedartown High School’s marching band is working on bringing the sounds of New Orleans to audiences this season, and they hope the jubilant atmosphere of the French Quarter will be felt by everyone.
First-year CHS band director Jeff Gossett has had fun introducing classic Dixieland songs to his students as they have prepared for this year’s halftime show, and he hopes the crowds will enjoy a trip to the Big Easy.
“Some people hear these songs all their life, but kids today don’t hear a lot of them anymore,” Gossett said. “When the kids heard them for the first time, they realized they were familiar with them more than they thought.
“It’s good to go back and teach them some of these old tunes, how great they were and still are. The thing about good music is it stands the test of time.”
Selections for this year’s show include “Alexander’s Ragtime Band”, “Lil’ Liza Jane”, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” and “When The Saints Go Marching In.”
There will be a Dixieland combo made up of some of the advanced players in the band that will play up front and trade portions of some of the songs back and forth with the full band. Band members will also get to sing during some points of the show.
“It’s supposed to be like Mardi Gras. It’s supposed to be a big fun time,” Gossett said.
“They seem to really like the show and it’s a different style than what we’ve done in the past.”
Gossett was named the band director after longtime director Tom McGariety retired following last year. Gossett has been the Cedartown Middle School band director and assistant high school marching band director the last six years, so he is familiar with the band members.
“The great thing is all of the kids have come through my program at the middle school and I have worked with them at the high school as well. So we didn’t miss a beat, really,” Gossett said.
The chance for Gossett to see the kids in the band every day is something he has enjoyed.
“Even though I was around them during marching season, it’s not like being around them every day,” Gossett said. “So it’s been nice to see how they have progressed and how they have grown. They’ve worked so hard and they’re hilarious. This group cracks me up all time.”
Trying to practice and rehearse over the summer has been trying at times for the Cedartown band, but Gossett said when they do get to be together he can see a difference in the students.
“Since they have been out of classes since March you could tell the kids really missed seeing their friends. Once we started having section rehearsals in the summer they were so happy just to see each other and sit down and start playing again,” Gossett said.
“We just hope we get to perform what we’re working on. Things right now are just so up in the air.”