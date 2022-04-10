An injury robbed LFO’s Christina Collins of a huge chunk of her sophomore year, but she had her sights firmly set on a redemption tour this past season...and that’s exactly what happened.
Fully healthy and with a more experienced squad around her, plus a few new faces, Collins quickly re-established herself as one of northwest Georgia’s money players during her junior season.
Now a three-time All-Region selection, Collins averaged 14.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists and nearly four steals a game for the Lady Warriors, who rebounded from last year’s 0-19 campaign with a 28-2 mark. LFO won the 6-AAA title, rose as high as No. 2 in the state rankings, and went to the Class AAA Elite Eight for the first time in 12 years.
Collins earned All-Tournament honors at the Best of Preps in December and later was voted Region 6-AAA Co-Player of the Year. She passed the 1,000-point mark for her career and is on track for career totals of 750 rebounds, 300 assists and 250 steals with one season still to play in an LFO uniform.
This year’s Catoosa County Girls’ Player of the Year, her second such honor, comes on the heels of even more postseason awards. The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association named her a first team All-State pick in Class AAA North, while the basketball website, SandysSpiel.com, selected her as a second team All-State selection in Class AAA.