BEIJING — China passed on the torch as Olympic host after a spectacular ceremony in the Bird’s Nest stadium officially closed the 24th Winter Games in Beijing on Sunday.
The ceremony themed “One World, One Family” brought to an end 17 days of sports action at a Games held amid both the coronavirus pandemic and disputes over the human rights record of the host.
Chinese President Xi Jinping was among the dignitaries in attendance but many western nations have staged a diplomatic boycott of the Games. There was also the shadow of potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
But International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told the athletes: “You overcame these divisions showing in this community we are equal.
“The unifying power of the Olympics is stronger than the forces that want to divide us: you give peace a chance,” he said.
“May the political leaders around the world be inspired by your example of solidarity and peace.”
One of the many video montages during the ceremony concluded with freestyle skiers Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine and Russian Ilia Burov embracing on the podium.
Bach also called on the international community to “give equal access to (coronavirus) vaccines for everybody around the world.”
Zhang Yimou, the renowned Chinese film director, was ceremony director as he was for the opening ceremony and both ceremonies at the 2008 summer Games in Beijing — the only city to have hosted both editions of the Olympics.
“The Olympic spirit could only shine so brightly because the Chinese people set the stage in such an excellent way and in a safe way,” said Bach.