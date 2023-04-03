April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Gordon County Child Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault Center is hosting a community wide “What Were You Wearing” campaign.
The hopes are to bring awareness to sexual assault and to get people talking about a tough subject.
“What were you wearing?" is a question many survivors of sexual assault get asked when disclosing their abuse. The question implies that the survivor could have prevented the assault from happening by wearing something different.
This campaign is working to debunk the myth that the victim is to blame for wearing certain clothing or provoking abuse.
Beginning this week, there will be displays around town with clothing and stories of sexual assault.
April Now-7- Calhoun Police Department and Gordon County Jail
April 10-14- Calhoun Depot
April 17-21- Calhoun-Gordon County Library
April 24-28- Gordon County Courthouse
The campaign will end at the Velo Vineyard on April 28 with a large display at BBQ, Boogie and Blues from 5-10 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to view these displays and look at your own views and stereotypes about sexual assault. We hope it also yields parents and caregivers to talk early and often to their children about sexual assault and consent.
According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (2015), one in five women in the United States experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. Nearly a quarter (24.8%) of men in the U.S. experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime.