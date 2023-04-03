GCCAC logo

Gordon County Child Advocacy Center.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Gordon County Child Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault Center is hosting a community wide “What Were You Wearing” campaign.

The hopes are to bring awareness to sexual assault and to get people talking about a tough subject.

