The whole process of upgrading museums from an in-person experience to a more digital experience has been hastened significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s all a new world for us,” said the museum’s Executive Director Heather Shores said.
Shores explained to members of the Rome Exchange Club that the down time between March and July was used to spend a lot of time in webinars with other museum officials from around the country. They traded ideas and suggestions for how to proceed in the new virtual atmosphere until the pandemic becomes part of history.
The past six months has been a huge challenge financially for the museum which has been forced to conduct a series of virtual fundraisers such as their annual herb and plant sale as well as a barbecue event in lieu of the low country boil.
But the good news from that is virtual events has raised almost as much as the traditional in-person fund raisers have in previous years.
“The community showed up for Chieftains and we are forever grateful,” Shores said.
Programming in the future will certainly continue to include things that can be done outside because kids and adults who have been on a computer eight hours or more a day they’re looking to do something different.
Chieftains has partnered with Kennesaw State University, Cobb Landmarks and the Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum on a grant application. That grant could provide $300,000 to get the four partners equipment, training and even interns to help with digital and virtual programming.
She’ll know if that grant is funded by sometime in September.
Digital lectures, digital roundtables and digital tours of the museum are all in the foreseeable for Chieftains.
The museum was shut down from mid-March through the first week in July but has now re-opened to the public. The museum is asking that visitors wear masks and no more than ten people are being allowed inside the building at one time.
“It is a historic house and it’s hard to spread out inside a historic house,” Shores said. “We can’t control the speed at which people read the history. We make sure we sanitize regularly throughout the day.”
A lot of the interactive, hands-on stations throughout the museum have been removed for safety sake.
Chieftains is now open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Saturday it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.