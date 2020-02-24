2020 is off to a great start in the Chickamauga City School District. Teachers returned from the Christmas break and participated in two professional learning days.
The district has a strong focus on continuing education for all staff. We want to assist our faculty and staff members to become experts in their area of work.
We all work very hard, but we also want to work smart. We want to be efficient and effective and to maximize every minute of the school day in an effort to increase student achievement.
In 2020 we will begin our first whole faculty book study. We have two books teachers and administrators will read, discuss and apply in the classrooms and schools by August 2020. This will be followed by on-site training during preplanning for the 2020-2021 school year.
Additionally, the district will continue efforts to increase academic rigor by incorporating depth of knowledge techniques, differentiated learning strategies and utilizing data analysis to identify strengths and areas of focus for students. Teacher planning for instruction will be driven by data to better meet student needs.
Teacher resources are extremely important, and a variety of sources will be utilized, including State Department of Education, Georgia School Board Association, MAP (Measures for Academic Progress), Study Island and numerous others.
Strategic planning is of the utmost importance, and the data analysis and governance teams at the district and school levels are focused and work hard to gather data from multiple sources, identify goals for each school which align with the district goals, implement strategies to accomplish the goals and ultimately improve student achievement.
Our district standard is for students to master material at an 85% (or higher) level. If students do not master work at this level, it is retaught utilizing different strategies in an effort to support students needing this extra assistance.
Each school has identified a method of incorporating remediation for students within the school day, and this has been extremely beneficial for the students.
Additionally, through data analysis and faculty working to find new ways to assist students, Chickamauga Elementary agreed a comprehensive reading program was a tremendous need. They reviewed numerous programs to see which one would best meet their needs and assimilate well with current methods and materials already in place.
The new reading series, Benchmark Literacy, was purchased and is in use for the 2020 school year. Teachers are extremely pleased with the challenging and rigorous material, and they feel certain this will provide a firm foundation for the very important reading and language arts skills.
Gordon Lee Middle School is so committed to offering remediation to students during the school day, they completely reworked their daily schedule to accommodate the initiative. Students receiving remediation are identified by performance levels in core area classes.
If students perform below what is expected, the teacher identifies them for remediation, and the specific skills that are weak become the focus. Students are identified for remediation as needed, and already this new process is showing good results and promises to be a huge factor in improved student mastery.
Gordon Lee High School offers remediation before and after school. While all three schools utilize Professional Learning Communities (PLC), the high school is utilizing Professional Learning Communities with cross-curricular groups to enhance teacher performance and subsequently, student performance.
There is a wealth of knowledge among the staff and the PLCs allow teachers to share strategies that are yielding success with each other.
When students returned from the Christmas break, they began a new semester, in a new year, and a new decade!
Particularly exciting for the students was the opening of a new facility shared by Gordon Lee Middle School and Gordon Lee High School. The Gordon Lee Annex has been under construction for the past year and a half, and students were able to utilize it for the first time on their return Jan. 6, 2020.
The annex includes two science classroom/labs for Gordon Lee Middle School, as well as a middle school football field house. For Gordon Lee High School, the annex houses a new agriculture classroom/lab and a cheer room.
There was a tremendous need for each of these areas, and we are very pleased and excited to have this brand new multi-purpose building to meet needs for both schools.
It seems there is always a never-ending list of facility needs. Currently we have a need for new bleachers at the Gordon Lee High School Gym, new lighting in the front horseshoe area at Gordon Lee High School, drainage work on the football field, as well as turf replacement, sound absorbing panels for the band and cheer rooms, door replacements in some areas, refinishing of the Gordon Lee Middle School gym flooring, lockers for the new Gordon Lee Middle School field house…and the list continues.
The items just mentioned will be addressed in 2020, and we hope to accomplish each of them.
2020 also brings a federal government monitoring of our district’s school food service program. This is an in-depth monitoring that has already required submissions prior to the on-site monitoring, which will occur in April.
In 2020 we will also negotiate a new computer lease for the district. Every computer in the district will be replaced with a new one during summer 2020.
As you can imagine, changing out every computer in the district, by configuring and personalizing each one for use by the time staff and students return, is going to be quite a challenge for our two-person technology staff, but they will accomplish this goal, and everyone will enjoy a new computer upon their return from summer break.
Another very exciting acquisition for 2020 is eight new school buses for the district. Being a small district that does not transport students to and from school, we still have a need for buses to be used for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.
One such activity was the participation of Gordon Lee Middle School students at the Northwest Georgia RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Competition held at Georgia Highlands College in Rome. 2020 was the first year Gordon Lee students had participated, and it was a powerful learning experience for all involved.
The Chickamauga City School District is one of the poorest in the state of Georgia. There are 180 school systems in the state, and we are the ninth poorest district in Georgia.
Funds are always tight, and we have already written a number of grants to help supplement our educational program and safety needs. Currently two have been funded in 2020.
Gordon Lee High School will utilize safety grant funds to install the Sielox Security System. The school will pilot the program to determine if we want to purchase it for Gordon Lee Middle School and Chickamauga Elementary School in the future.
Safety and security, and health and wellness are all focuses in today’s world. We must all take a more active role and personal initiative to ensure the well-being of ourselves, our loved ones, our school family and the greater community.
In an effort to be prepared in the case of an emergency, we are performing security drills, lockdown exercises, severe weather and fire drills much more often, and at varied times of the day. This will ensure we are prepared and able to function in an optimal manner in case of a true emergency.
Health and wellness are also a focus in the Chickamauga School District. We want to educate staff and students to make healthy choices and maintain their physical well-being; this includes diet, exercise, physical and mental health.
District school resource officer Andy Blesch is new for the 2020 school year, as well as Mr. Wendell Boley who joined our staff as the director of Facilities and Operations. Both these gentlemen are already tremendous assets to the Gordon Lee team.
Finally, although I am certain there are many more 2020 items to come that I have not mentioned, I want to express my sincere appreciation to the members of the Chickamauga City Board of Education, the district and school administrators, faculty, staff and student body of the Chickamauga City School District. You all display your Trojan pride and loyalty continuously.
I value your allegiance to the school system, the hard work performed by each of you every day, the dedication of all to ensure students and staff have the materials and equipment needed, your commitment to quality in all endeavors and your contribution to ensure “the tradition of excellence continues.” We are Gordon Lee.