A 72-year-old Chickamauga man has been arrested after an investigation revealed that he had been molesting a female juvenile for several years.
Walker County Sheriff's Office detectives Feb. 20 arrested Wesley Lebron Romine, who was booked into the Walker County jail and charged with aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
Romine is being held without bond pending a Superior Court hearing. A hearing date has not been set, Wilson said.
Detectives began their investigation the week of the arrest, he said. The victim and a parent reported the abuse.
Romine did not have a police record prior to this arrest.