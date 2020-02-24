Guests at the recreations facilities in Chickamauga and LaFayette will enjoy new and improved amenities this year.
The LaFayette Parks and Recreation Department, or LPRD, at 638 S. Main St. was established in 1964 and has made several upgrades to its park, facilities and programs.
“We definitely want to be more than just a ‘bat and ball’ recreation department,” LPRD Director Jason Shattuck said. “Expanding on programming has been a goal of the department for the last three years.”
Earlier this year LPRD partnered with Pigeon Mountain Grotto, a local caving club, and led cavers to Pettyjohn’s Cave. This is the third caving trip the department has led with each trip maxing out in participants.
Another recent upgrade was at Queen City Lake. In 2018, the city installed a floating dock beside the boat ramp. City staff have seen a lot more people fishing, kayaking, canoeing and swimming since the installation. There are also an annual fishing rodeo and one-on-one fishing lessons.
According to Shattuck, for the first time in 20 plus years the tennis courts were resurfaced to match the colors of the courts for the U.S. Open Tennis Championships; a picture of a honey bee is prominently displayed to honor the city’s annual Honey Bee Festival.
Pickleball lines were also added to the courts. Pickleball is tennis played with a hard paddle and is quickly becoming popular in Chattanooga, Dalton, Rome and metro Atlanta. The sport is played closer to the net with less impact on the joints and has become very popular with area seniors.
A nature trail loops through the woods offering alternate routes for daily strollers, joggers and trail runners, to the walk track around the old playground, which has recently been updated with new equipment.
Roper Corp., an affiliate of GE Appliances, a Haier Co., held a work day in December at the center, and 70 employees helped paint picnic tables, mulch the garden and pressure wash the sidewalks.
The center’s gym floor, where basketball games, sock hops and formals are held, was recently refinished.
A pollinator garden, sponsored by the LaFayette Women’s Club, is planted seasonally to attract bees.
Last year the garden grew okra, cantaloupe, corn and eggplant. All food grown in the garden is donated to the Care Mission to be distributed to those who need it the most.
LPRD partnered with the LaFayette High School Junior Council to choose paint colors, flooring and new designs for the Harrington Center to breathe new life into the interior.
“The staff here has put in a lot of work on improving and expanding the programs being offered,” Shattuck said. “I am very proud of what we have accomplished in a short period of time and look forward to continue on that path.”
The Chickamauga Recreation Association, or CRA, has made some notable improvements lately at Dan McNally Park.
The CRA has purchased a playground set near Field 2 and new bleachers and batting cages.
The park has four fields and is currently holding player registration for spring sports for boys and girls in soccer, softball, baseball and Tee-ball.
“The CRA is run by very dedicated people who do really hard work,” Chickamauga City Councilman, Lee Miller said. Miller acts as a liaison between the city and the recreation department.
The CRA is run by volunteers who rotate by season.