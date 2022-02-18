CHI Memorial Medical Group has announced the opening of CHI Memorial Endocrinology Associates, a practice that provides comprehensive medical management and care for conditions like Type 1 and 2 diabetes, thyroid disease, thyroid cancer, and a range of metabolic, pituitary and adrenal disorders.
The practice will be led by Prashanth Sekhar, MD, a fellowship-trained endocrinologist, with more than 10 years of experience helping individuals with hormone-related conditions and diseases. Sekhar earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at Georgia Regents University in Augusta, Ga. He continued his medical training by completing a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, also from Georgia Regents University. Sekhar is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine — Endocrinology and Metabolism and is a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and the American Thyroid Association.
Tiffany Potter, APRN-BC, FNP-C, joins Sekhar at CHI Memorial Endocrinology Associates. She earned a Master of Science in nursing and a Master of Science in nurse education from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee, and is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Tiffany has more than 20 years of experience as a registered nurse and has provided care as a nurse practitioner since 2015.
CHI Memorial Endocrinology Associates is located in CHI Memorial Missionary Ridge Medical Tower at 725 Glenwood Drive, Suite E-588, Chattanooga.