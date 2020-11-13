Alexa Oesterle, owner of Cheyenne’s Boutique in Downtown Calhoun, hopes to send every customer home feeling like their best self after they shop the store's Christmas Open House event on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The store stocks women’s contemporary clothing and accessories with essential winter elements like snakeskin booties and on-trend cozy sweaters. 2020 is Oesterle's fifth year in business. She opened the boutique after college in hopes of bringing her love of fashion to friends, family and members of the general public in her hometown looking to keep their wardrobes updated.
"We have always strived to have amazing customer service and help our customers find pieces that make them feel like their best self," Oesterle said. "We love going to market every chance we get to stay on top of the upcoming trends."
Looking to the future, Oesterle said she is excited to continue to grow in Calhoun, to expand the shop's inventory and to continue upgrading its website to better serve her customers.
Open house attendees will enjoy store-wide savings and have access to a discounted $20 rack. The first ten customers in the store on Sunday will also receive a free gift with purchase. In addition to the sales offered on Sunday, Cheyenne's will also be participating in Black Friday this year from 8 a.m. until noon.
“At Cheyenne’s, we hope you leave in a better mood than when you arrived," Oesterle said. "We truly enjoy being in downtown Calhoun and serving you. Shopping local is so important for small businesses, and we appreciate each and every customer who shops with us and makes this dream possible.”
Cheyenne’s Boutique is located at 204 S. Wall St. in Calhoun. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, see the store’s Facebook page, Cheyenne’s Boutique.