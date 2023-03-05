Ellis Marrs

A Woodstock woman  is dead following a shooting off Shadowbrook Drive in Rome late Saturday and a homicide investigation is continuing, according to Rome Police.

The victim, 51 years old, had not been identified as of early Sunday. Her body was being sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, an RPD release states.

