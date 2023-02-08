If you still think that the library is all about books, then you haven’t come to visit us in a good long while. While some may argue that the role of the public library has changed in the decades since internet was born, we’d strongly disagree. Libraries have always been there to help community members navigate information and access the resources they need to achieve their goals. And while that once looked a lot like putting the right book into your hands, now it looks like a little bit more.
Libraries are here to fulfill the needs of the community
If you ask us what 2023 looks like, I’d ask you what are the needs of our community? COVID-19 affected us all in different ways, and many are still struggling to regain our pre-2020 momentum. For our Small Businesses, and our City Leaders, the library is a bright community space, perfect for hosting networking groups and making true connections. Study rooms, board rooms and meeting rooms can accommodate groups of different sizes. The Walker County Chamber of Commerce hosts a weekly Leads meeting at our LaFayette and Chickamauga branches, with plans for a Rossville meeting coming in the next month. Small Businesses often use our study rooms to conduct online Zoom meetings, or interview potential new clients. Even the open tables at the library serve as a place of respite for residents working on starting their own side gigs, away from the hustle and bustle of their homes. In an increasingly digital world, there is still a great need for safe public meeting spaces — and nowhere is that better exemplified than at your local hometown library.
Battling ‘COVID-19 Learning Loss’
For educators, parents, caregivers and grandparents, the phrase “COVID-19 Learning Loss” is likely not new for you. Even here in Walker County, where schools re-opened quickly, and restrictions were less invasive compared to other parts of the country, our students struggle with post-COVID learning loss. We travelled less, we were less likely to bring our toddlers into the grocery store, and so even our incoming Kindergarteners, who missed no school at all during the COVID pandemic, are just not quite at the same level as our Kindergartners from pre-COVID years.
The reason is not a mystery. Every experience is a learning experience in early childhood. Every trip to the store, every new place visited. But Librarians and Educators have long known that the best cure for Learning Loss is access to books and quality educational experiences. And fortunately for our Walker County Community — we’ve got plenty of both.
Aside from our book collection (which is close to 100,000 in Walker County, but with your PINES card gives you access to 11 million books across the state), the library provides learning kits, board games, and puzzles available for checkout. These kits, (located in our Parent Resource Collection) come in a variety of topics like telling time, math, geography, and more. New to our collection just this month are Launchpad Tablets. These tablets have apps, storybooks, and games aimed toward teaching your child to read, and come in five different reading levels, from Pre-Emerging to Independent.
Educational experiences are something you can check-out at the library too. Through the library’s Museum and Park pass program, you can check out tickets for 4-6 people to a variety of locations including: Zoo Atlanta, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Bremen Museum, Alliance Theater, the Chattanooga Zoo and more! Starting in March, we’re adding the Creative Discovery Museum to the list.
Parents should be on the lookout for 2023 Summer Reading Challenge registration in May. The 7-week incentive program is a great way to keep kids reading during the summer, and a host of educational programs will keep little minds turning during the summer break.
Crossing the Digital Divide
It's been almost a year since our library system rolled out our Access for All technology borrowing program. With Access for All, anyone with a library card can checkout a chromebook and/or a hotspot for two weeks, with the option of one renewal. For patrons who need the devices for longer than four weeks, they can bring the items back just to check them right back out again (so long as there isn't a waiting list).
Most of the time, households can rely on their smartphones to access the internet and get business done. But there are certain occasions when only a laptop will do. Here's a few stories to show ways the program helped our community this year:
A young mother who checked out a Chromebook and a hotspot so she could work on her GED at home, while her child was sleeping.
The student whose computer at home died right before a big history project was due.
he woman studying for her upcoming Real Estate Licensing Exam
The student from Rossville Elementary who was way behind on schoolwork from an illness, and didn't have a computer at home to catch up.
The award-winning middle school student who wanted to write an essay for a contest in 4H club
The GNTC student who wanted to work on homework from home, outside of library hours.
These are just a few ways increased access benefits our community. This is how strong communities are made.
A little something for everyone
But perhaps the one thing that all ages learned during the COVID-19 pandemic was a new appreciation for coming together as a community, and spending time together. Our libraries continue to host programming for all ages, across a wide-variety of topics. Educational lectures on the Holocaust, fun DIY crafting projects, Lego challenges, Book Clubs, Finance Workshops, Storytime and more; Walker County Libraries held 866 programs last year with 18,787 attendees. This year we plan to have more of the same, and are always open to hosting new programs with local talent leading the way. So if you have the urge to teach a class about underwater basket weaving, stop by the library and let us know. We can fit you in.